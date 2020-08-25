Neil Nitin Mukesh's Daughter Nurvi Becomes 'in-house Pandit' On Ganesh Chaturthi

On Monday, August 24, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Instagram handle and shared a video post, featuring his daughter Nurvi Neil Nitin. In the video, Nurvi was seen seating in front of Lord Ganpati's idol while offering prayers. As the video started, she was seen playing with a peacock feather. And, as the video progressed, she was heard chanting a few words from 'Om Jai Jagadish' aarti. Instagramming the video, Neil wrote a caption, which read, "In house Pandit ji #nnmganpati #omjaijagdishhare". Scroll down to watch Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi's video.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter turns into a Pandit

Within a couple of hours, the video-post managed to garner more than 131k views and is still counting. Meanwhile, a follower of Neil wrote, "She is exactly doing like her dadu sooo soooo cute". The actor agreed with her and wrote a reply which read, "yes. Infact she says Daadu Peacock because of the feather. They pick up so quick".

On the other side, a section of fans went gaga over Nurvi's "cuteness" in the video. The comments section was flooded with praises and red-heart emoticons. A user wrote, "She's so adorable sir" while another asserted, "Such a delight to watch her".

Neil Nitin Mukesh's Ganpati celebration

From August 22 onwards, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began. The New York actor also ringed in the 27th year of the festival as he brought an eco-friendly Bappa at home. Neil gave a beautiful glimpse of his Lord Ganesha on social media. In a series of pictures, his followers and fans can see the Lord Ganesha idol decked with jewels and stones. The idol is decorated with an embellished orange and yellow cloth. Adding a caption to his post, Neil wrote, "GANPATI BAPPA MORYA The celebrations begin. This is the 27th year we welcome Him at the MUKESHS".



Later, the Lafangey Parindey actor also went on to share a family portrait that has him along with his entire family posing near the Lord Ganesha idol. His parents Nitin Mukesh and Nishi Mukesh can be seen sporting traditional outfits as they wore a dark pink sherwani and a pink saree respectively. Neil can be seen twinning with his brother Naman Mukesh in a peach-coloured kurta. Meanwhile, his wife, Rukmini posed in a red salwar kameez with a printed dupatta.

