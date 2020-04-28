Neil Nitin Mukesh Elated On Return Of Young Coronavirus Survivor In His Building

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, many countries have imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Many shoots and releases have been put on hold due to this. Actors are also quarantining inside their houses. Neil Nitin Mukesh is also one of them and the actor recently spoke about a young girl from her building who returned home after being cured of the coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares 'true And Coincidental' Detail About His Bollywood Journey So Far

Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about young coronavirus survivor

Niel Nitin Mukesh’s residential complex was recently sealed after a young child was found positive of the coronavirus. The young girl has now returned home after her recovery and the actor spoke about how he is elated about the same in an interview with an entertainment portal. He went on to reveal that the people in his complex were happy to have her back. He also added that the managing committee of the building took care of the entire issue with utmost importance.

ALSO READ | Neil Nitin Mukesh Twins With Daughter Nurvi As He Spends Quality Time With Her, See Pic

Neil Nitin Mukesh also explained how every person looked out for each other. The managing committee in his building even provided the residents with essential commodities and handles more than 600 families. He also added that his complex also has good security and every person followed the guidelines given to them.

ALSO READ | Neil Nitin Mukesh Expresses Gratitude With Dalgona Coffee For Wife Rukmini; See Pics

Neil Nitin Mukesh got married to Rukmini Sahay in 2017 and was blessed with a daughter in 2018. The actor shared that it is tough for him to keep his little one inside the house. He even explained how he and his wife try hard to keep her engaged throughout the day.

The actor shared that in the evening his daughter demands to go to the garden to play. Neil Nitin Mukesh added that they try to divert her attention at that time. He also revealed how his little daughter has now learnt colours, names of animals, shapes and even certain nursery rhymes.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal & 16 Other Celebrities’ Building In Mumbai Sealed; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.