Neil Nitin Mukesh Gives Himself A Haircut, Asks Fans To Comment On New Look

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his social media and revealed that he cut his own hair while being in the lockdown. Neil Nitin Mukesh, like most Bollywood celebrities, has been homebound due to the coronavirus lockdown. Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Instagram and showed off his new look. He stated that he cut his hair at home. Check out the video shared on Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh in the video can be heard saying that after a lot of contemplation, he decided to cut his hair. He revealed that his hair had become too wild and hence it needed to be trimmed down on priority. He said that the haircut was ‘much needed’ and that he is glad that he decided to cut his hair.

Neil Nitin Mukesh also asked his fans if they liked his new look. While posting the picture, Neil Nitin Mukesh mentioned, “Finally gave myself a haircut. phew!!! Quite the task. Comment on the new look.” [sic] Fans of the actor took to their social media and commented on his new look. Many said that he looked amazing with the haircut.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's photos

A week ago, Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his social media and posted a picture with his daughter’s hairband. He mentioned that his hair has grown too much during the lockdown. He also said that one of the advantages of being the father of a baby girl is that he gets to borrow her hairbands to keep his hair back.

Neil Nitin Mukesh has been spending time with his family while being in the lockdown. The actor is quite active on Instagram and his daughter Nurvi makes quite a few appearances on her social media. Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a video showing how his life in quarantine has been. Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a video of his daughter stealing away his stationary as he tries to get some work done.

The video also features Nurvi taking back her hairband which was earlier used by her father to keep his wild locks at bay. While posting the video on his social media, Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “When the demand is high to watch her favourite video on the ipad while I am working and I do not listen. PS: you can see that the rightful owner has taken her hairband.” [sic]

