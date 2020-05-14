Neil Nitin Mukesh's Unique Idea For Daughter Nurvi To Enjoy Her Workout Is Cute; Watch

Neil Nitin Mukesh is having the best time of his life with his adorable munchkin, Nurvi Neil Nitin amid lockdown and his Instagram handle is proof. Neil is frequent to share some cutesy videos of his lockdown diaries with his one-year-old daughter on social media. While the Players actor is a fitness enthusiast himself, he also makes sure that his daughter follows a fun morning workout routine as well. Father Neil recently took to Instagram to give fans an insight into Nurvi's workout regime by shedding some light on how he figured out a new way of getting his daughter to do some fun physical exercise in the mornings.

Neil Nitin Mukesh came up with an innovative idea of making his daughter Nurvi Neil Nitin stay active by following a fun morning workout regime

After sharing an adorably funny video of Nurvi Neil Nitin giving her father cues on how to make 'train sounds', Neil Nitin Mukesh shared yet another cutesy video of his daughter flaunting her fun morning workout routine on social media. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor came up with an innovative idea to make sure his daughter stays active amid lockdown by making her workout but in a rather fun way. In the IG post shared by him, Neil sang the "#headshoulderskneesandtoes" song for Nurvi while she is seen enjoying her morning workout.

Neil captioned the post writing, "Anyone up for a morning workout. Since she is not allowed to go down we struggle with ways to keep her superbly active through the day. But we figured this new way of getting Nurvi to do some physical exercise in the mornings. It is by singing to her. Haha Don’t miss her trying to keep up with the speed #morningworkouts #headshoulderskneesandtoes"

Check out some other 'aww-dorable' videos of Nurvi Neil Nitin from her lockdown diaries below:

