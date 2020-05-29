Neil Nitin Mukesh Shows Off Benefits Of Being A Father To His Little One, Nurvi

Neil Nitin Mukesh is currently quarantining with his wife and his two-year-old daughter, Nurvi. He has been sharing regular updates about his well-being on social media. The actor has been using this time to be with his little one. Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took to social media to show off the advantages of being a father.

Neil Nitin Mukesh on being a father to daughter

Neil Nitin Mukesh took to social media earlier on Friday to show his fans the advantage that he has of being a father. The actor posted a selfie of himself wearing an adorable hairband. The accessory looked like it is from his little daughter, Nurvi’s closet.

The actor even captioned the picture as, “Advantage of being a father to a baby girl. You get to keep your hair back”. Neil Nitin Mukesh also pointed out to his long hair that has been growing amid the quarantine since there are no salons open as well.

Neil Nitin Mukesh fans have been loving his daughter Nurvi’s appearances on the actor’s social media. The little one never fails to make hearts melt with her adorable antics. A couple of days ago, Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a video of the little one humming the nursery rhyme, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. She is seen trying her best to ace the song in an adorable attempt. However, midway around the video, little Nurvi decided to play with her water sipper instead before waving goodbye at the camera and falling on the couch.

Neil Nitin Mukesh got married to Rukmini Sahay in 2017 and was blessed with a daughter in 2018. In an interview a while ago, the actor had shared that it is tough for him to keep his little one inside the house. He even added how he and his wife try hard to keep her engaged throughout the day. The actor shared that in the evening his daughter demands to go to the garden to play. Neil Nitin Mukesh added that they try to divert her attention at that time. The actor has been regularly sharing snippets of what his daughter, Nurvi is up to during quarantine on his social media.

