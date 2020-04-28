Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Daughter Nurvi Grooves To His Song From 'Johnny Gaddar'

Bollywood actor, Neil Nitin Mukesh makes sure to keep his fans entertained with photos and videos of his adorable daughter Nurvi. Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took to his Instagram stories to put up a video of his two-year-old daughter grooving to a track from his movie, JohnnyGaddar. Read ahead to know more-

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s toddler grooving to Johnny Gaddar's song

In an Instagram story uploaded by Neil Nitin Mukesh, his daughter Nurvi can be seen enjoying a track from her father's 2007 release, Johnny Gaddaar. The actor took to his Instagram stories to share a video of his two-year-old daughter shaking a leg to the song Move Your Body from the film, Johnny Gaddar, that marked his debut in a leading role. Neil captioned the video, “Like father, like daughter”. [sic]

Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay tied the knot in February 2017 in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur. The two became proud parents of little baby girl Nurvi Neil Mukesh on September 20, 2018. Neil Nitin Mukesh often posts adorable pictures and videos of his daughter on his official Instagram handle.

Neil Nitin Mukesh is a known name in the Bollywood industry. He is the son of the famous Bollywood playback singer, Nitin Mukesh, and grandson of veteran singer, Mukesh. After brief roles as a child artist in Vijay (1988) and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni (1989), he made his acting debut in 2007 with the successful thriller, Johnny Gaddaar, which earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut nomination. Neil has also been praised for his performances in other movies like New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Wazir, Golmaal Again, and more.

