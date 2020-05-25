Neil Nitin Mukesh's Daughter Nurvi Wonders Why Her Papa Bites Her Cheeks; Watch

Neil Nitin Mukesh is currently quarantining with his wife and his two-year-old daughter, Nurvi. He has been sharing regular updates about his well-being on social media. However, the star of his social media is his little one who makes hearts melt with her adorable pictures and videos.

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s daughter Nurvi wonders why her father bites her cheeks

Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took to social media to share a video of his two-year-old, Nurvi. In the video, the little one is seen pulling her own cheeks and then showing a wondering expression as “papa” Neil Nitin Mukesh takes a video. She is then seen adorably making voices in the video.

However, it was Neil Nitin Mukesh’s caption that took away our attention. He captioned the picture exclaiming that his little Nurvi often wonders why he adorably bites her little cheeks. He wrote, “Wondering why her papa keeps biting those cheeks”.

Take a look at Neil Nitin Mukesh’s post here:

A few days ago, Neil Nitin Mukesh had taken to his social media to share a video of his daughter, Nurvi singing the nursery rhyme, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. The little one is seen trying her best to ace the song in an adorable attempt. However, midway around the video, little Nurvi decided to play with her water sipper instead. Towards the end, she is seen waving goodbye at the camera before falling on the couch.

Neil Nitin Mukesh also captioned the video as, “So we decided to sing “TWINKLE TWINKLE LITTLE STAR”. For all of you this morning. Still sleepy and dreamy. But always in the mood for music”.

Neil Nitin Mukesh got married to Rukmini Sahay in 2017 and was blessed with a daughter in 2018. In a previous interview, the actor had shared that it is tough for him to keep his little one inside the house. He even explained how he and his wife try hard to keep her engaged throughout the day.

The actor shared that in the evening his daughter demands to go to the garden to play. Neil Nitin Mukesh added that they try to divert her attention at that time. He also revealed how his little daughter has now learnt colours, names of animals, shapes, and even certain nursery rhymes.

