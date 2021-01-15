Neil Nitin Mukesh's Quiz For Fans: How Well Do You Know The 'Saaho' Actor?

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrates his 39th birthday today on January 15. He started his career in 2007 with the film Johnny Gaddar and got his breakthrough in 2009 with New York. Neil Nitin Mukesh's movies that made him popular amongst the masses were Lafangey Parindey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny and many more. He started as a child artist and worked in his father's films. He also won awards for Johnny Gaddar for his negative role. On Neil Nitin Mukesh's birthday, here is a fun trivia quiz for you to test your knowledge about the actor.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's quiz on his birthday

Name the movie Neil worked as a child actor

Johnny Gaddar

New York

Vijay

Aa Dekhey Zara

Which film has Deepika Padukone as Neil Nitin Mukesh's co-actor?

New York

Lafangey Parindey

Saaho

Vijay

Neil Nitin Mukesh was awarded the SIIMA Award for which South India movie?

Kaththi

Kavacham

Dassehra

Players

Neil was assistant director for which movie before he started his acting career?

Mujhse Dosti Karoge

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Koi Mil Gaya

Kal Ho Na Ho

Neil has a hidden talent apart from acting. What is it?

Chess

Mimicry

Dancing

Playing the guitar

What is Neil Nitin Mukesh's wife's name?

Riddhima Kapoor

Rukmini Sahay

Mira Rajput

Gauri Khan

Neil started a philanthropic project to help needy women with food and shelter. What is its name?

New Horizons

Akanksha

Saral Devi Mathur

India aids NGO

Neil was named after astronaut Neil Amstrong by a legendary singer. Who was it?

Kishore Kumar

M. Rafi

Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle

In which movie did Niel play a negative role with Priyanka Chopra?

New York

7 Khoon Maaf

Player

Saaho

Which of these Neil Nitin Mukesh movies were directed by Rohit Shetty?

Player

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Wazir

Golmaal Return

Which year was Neil born in?

1982

1968

1983

1980

Which is Neil's latest film where he played the role of an antagonist?

Neil Nitin Mukesh's Quiz Answers:

Vijay

Lafangey Parindey

Kaththi

Mujhse Dosti Karoge

Mimicry

Rukmini Sahay

Saral Devi Mathur

Lata Mangeshkar

7 Khoon Maaf

Golmaal Return

1982

Saaho

