Neil Nitin Mukesh's Quiz For Fans: How Well Do You Know The 'Saaho' Actor?

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrates his 39th birthday today on January 15. He started his career in 2007 with the film Johnny Gaddar and got his breakthrough in 2009 with New York. Neil Nitin Mukesh's movies that made him popular amongst the masses were Lafangey Parindey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny and many more. He started as a child artist and worked in his father's films. He also won awards for Johnny Gaddar for his negative role. On Neil Nitin Mukesh's birthday, here is a fun trivia quiz for you to test your knowledge about the actor.
Neil Nitin Mukesh's quiz on his birthday
Name the movie Neil worked as a child actor
- Johnny Gaddar
- New York
- Vijay
- Aa Dekhey Zara
- Which film has Deepika Padukone as Neil Nitin Mukesh's co-actor?
- New York
- Lafangey Parindey
- Saaho
- Vijay
- Neil Nitin Mukesh was awarded the SIIMA Award for which South India movie?
- Kaththi
- Kavacham
- Dassehra
- Players
- Neil was assistant director for which movie before he started his acting career?
- Mujhse Dosti Karoge
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
- Koi Mil Gaya
- Kal Ho Na Ho
- Neil has a hidden talent apart from acting. What is it?
- Chess
- Mimicry
- Dancing
- Playing the guitar
- What is Neil Nitin Mukesh's wife's name?
- Riddhima Kapoor
- Rukmini Sahay
- Mira Rajput
- Gauri Khan
- Neil started a philanthropic project to help needy women with food and shelter. What is its name?
- New Horizons
- Akanksha
- Saral Devi Mathur
- India aids NGO
- Neil was named after astronaut Neil Amstrong by a legendary singer. Who was it?
- Kishore Kumar
- M. Rafi
- Lata Mangeshkar
- Asha Bhosle
- In which movie did Niel play a negative role with Priyanka Chopra?
- New York
- 7 Khoon Maaf
- Player
- Saaho
- Which of these Neil Nitin Mukesh movies were directed by Rohit Shetty?
- Player
- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
- Wazir
- Golmaal Return
- Which year was Neil born in?
- Which is Neil's latest film where he played the role of an antagonist?
Neil Nitin Mukesh's Quiz Answers:
- Vijay
- Lafangey Parindey
- Kaththi
- Mujhse Dosti Karoge
- Mimicry
- Rukmini Sahay
- Saral Devi Mathur
- Lata Mangeshkar
- 7 Khoon Maaf
- Golmaal Return
- 1982
- Saaho
