Neil Nitin Mukesh Reveals That He 'hates Slim People' And The Reason Is Hilarious

Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Instagram to hilariously share a funny quote on slim people. The actor shared the quirky post on his Instagram stories along with another meme. The clever wordplay was the highlight of the quote the actor shared on his Instagram stories timeline.

Taking to Instagram Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a quote on slim people saying that they are extremely disrespectful. Further as one read the quote it changes to Hindi and implies that they have no manners at all. However, the word “Tummies” was used instead of the “Tamez” which acted as a clever wordplay. The fact that slim people have no tummies was implied through this hilarious quote which a bunch of his followers found quite amusing. The actor is known to post quite a few memes and funny quotes such as these on his timeline quite often. Neil Nitin Mukesh also shares a number of memes from meme pages and thus his followers stay engaged with his content online.

Right after sharing the above image, the actor shared another meme taken from one of the popular meme pages on Instagram. In the picture, Neil Nitin Mukesh was featured with his daughter in an expectation vs reality meme. The actor was seen carrying his daughter adorably in the first picture whereas in the second he was seen with his hair tied up in a quirky wat to resemble his daughter’s hairstyle. The meme was hilarious and a number of people laughed out loud in the comments of the meme. Later on, Neil Nitin Mukesh himself shared the meme and thus presumably found it adorable funny as well.

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in two upcoming films releasing next year. The first film Neil Nitin Mukesh is most likely to be seen in is the Ankoosh Bhatt directed Firrkie. Neil Nitin Mukesh along with a huge star cast will be seen in this film which will most likely relapse in August of next year. The actor will also be starring in the Sudhir Mishra directed Tera Kya Hoga Johny. The film is slated to release in November of 2021.

