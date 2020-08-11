Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares His Adorable ‘young Lord Krishna’ Moment On Janmashtami

Neil Nitin Mukesh is one celeb who is not letting his fans have one dull moment during this lockdown phase. From sharing delightful videos of his daughter Nurvi to sharing some throwback pictures, the actor is doing it all. To mark the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, the actor took to his social media to share an adorable picture of himself where he can be seen dressed as a young Lord Krishna.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares his picture as 'Young Lord Krishna'

The picture sees a little Neil donning some long beaded necklace, a bindi, and the Mor Pankh as a part of his young Lord Krishna costume. The New York actor can be seen sporting a mischievous smile on his face. In the backdrop of the picture, one can hear the devotional song, Mayya Mori plays which was sung by Neil's father, Nitin Mukesh.

The picture is inevitably too endearing to behold. While actor and singer Sophie Choudhury was quick to react on the picture calling it to be 'adorable', some of his fans also called him, 'Little Krishna' after looking at the super cute picture.

Sharing the picture, the actor wished his fans on the occasion of Janmashtami. He also asked them to share their Janmashtami story with him. Take a look at the post shared by the Johnny Gaddar actor along with Sophie and the fans' reaction to it.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares an adorable video of daughter Nurvi

Meanwhile, Neil's daughter Nurvi is fast winning the internet with her adorable and endearing antics. The Bypass Road actor often shares some lovable pictures and videos of the cute munchkin on his social media, much to the happiness of his fans. Recently he shared a video wherein Nurvi can be seen saying, 'Happy Birthday To You' in an excited manner. She also says the words, 'Birthday Bumps' in the video.

The end of the video sees her giving out flying kisses. She can be seen donning a tiny peach-colored floral tee. Neil shared the beautiful video saying that this is his daughter's message for everyone who is celebrating their birthday. Take a look at the video shared by The Indu Sarkar actor.

