Neil Nitin Mukesh And Sister Wish Their Father On His 70th Birthday With Sweet Posts

Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took to his Instagram to wish his dad on his 70th birthday. Neil Nitin Mukesh's father Nitin Mukesh is a prominent playback singer who performed and toured with many important artists. Neil Nitin Mukesh's sister also wished her dad on his birthday with a lovely video.

He wished his father on his 70th birthday online. The actor uploaded 4 snaps on his Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message in his caption. In the first snap, the actor can be seen embracing his father, while his father kisses him on the cheeks. The second picture is of his father performing live on stage and the third picture is a combination of his father's old picture and a new one. In the last snap, fans can see a profile picture of his father.

Check out the post:

Neil first wished his father in the caption and then wished that every father on the planet was as good as him. He then asked God to bless his father and mentioned how today was a milestone for everyone. He further wrote about how his father is 70 years old but is still very young at heart.

Check out the caption - Happy 70th Birthday papa. God bless you with all the happiness. May every son be blessed with a father like you. God bless you with all the love. Today is a milestone day for all of us. 70years, but still so young at heart and yet so emotional and caring. Loads of love and blessings papa. Happy happy birthday.

Many fans responded to the post. Most people wished Nitin Mukesh and some left some happy emojis. Check out the comments made on the post:

Neil Nitin Mukesh's sister Neha also uploaded a video and wished her father a Very Happy Birthday. The video was 4 minutes long and featured many pictures of her father with Neil and other members of the family. Check out the video:

