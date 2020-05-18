Neil Nitin Mukesh Opens Up About His Father Missing Rishi Kapoor Every Day

Rishi Kapoor’s demise came as a shock to the entire film fraternity. Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh’s father, singer Nitin Mukesh was heartbroken when he heard the news of Rishi Kapoor’s death. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Neil Nitin Mukesh opened up about how his father is coping up with the irreparable loss.

Neil Nitin Mukesh says that his father misses Rishi Kapoor every day

Nitin Mukesh’s father, the legendary singer Mukesh, and Rishi Kapoor’s father Raj Kapoor were the best of friends and so, the two developed a fondness for each other too. Neil Nitin Mukesh recently opened up about the bond that Rishi Kapoor shared with his family in a candid interview. He also added that it is a “big loss to the family”.

Neil Nitin Mukesh added that Rishi Kapoor was like a father figure to him. Almost everyone knew about the unbreakable bond that his family shared with Rishi Kapoor’s family, added the actor. While talking about how his father has been coping up with the loss, Neil Nitin Mukesh added that his father has been extremely upset ever since he received the news. He added that he feels helpless right now as he is away from his father.

On being quizzed whether his family was in touch with Rishi Kapoor even during his last days, Neil Nitin Mukesh said that his father was constantly in touch with him. Neil Nitin Mukesh also revealed that there is not a day when his father, Nitin Mukesh does not miss hiss dear Chintu aka Rishi Kapoor. He even recalled how Rishi Kapoor never missed a single Ganpati in his house.

While praising the late-Rishi Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh added that he was a “powerhouse of talent”. He mentioned how the late actor was one of the very few who would stay true to his grounds even with all the superstars around them. Neil Nitin Mukesh also revealed that Rishi Kapoor has been one of the inspirations in his life.

Neil Nitin Mukesh recalled the numerous memories that he has shared with Rishi Kapoor. The actor even remembered how Rishi Kapoor had danced at his wedding whole-heartedly. He even spoke about Rishi Kapoor’s devotion to religion and how he was always home for every Ganpati. Neil Nitin Mukesh added that Rishi Kapoor’s films like Karz, Yeh Wada Raha, Chandini, etc have been immortalised by his mere presence.

