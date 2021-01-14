Nora Fatehi's 'music industry nothing without Neha Kakkar' statement sparks funny comments

There have been hit actor-singer partnerships over the years who delivered chartbuster after chartbuster. In recent years, one such combination has been Neha Kakkar and Nora Fatehi. After hits like Dilbar, Garmi, O Saaki Saaki, the duo recently made headlines over a throwback video. The actor-dancer stating that the music industry was ‘nothing’ without the singer, sparked hilarious reactions.

Nora Fatehi’s statement on Neha Kakkar leads to hilarious reactions

A few months ago, Neha Kakkar had appeared on the reality show India’s Best Dancer, on which Nora Fatehi was one of the judges.

Sharing an embrace with her, Nora had then said, “Neha Kakkar is a gem. Our music industry is nothing without Neha Kakkar.”

The quote somehow became a talking point on Twitter recently, sparking memes and sarcastic comments. Most of them funnily imagined how some of the other well-known names of the industry like AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh would respond to such a statement. One twisted the statement to Nora Fatehi ‘was nothing without’ Neha Kakkar.

Here are the reactions:

#NoraFatehi: Neha Kakkar k bina Music Industry kuch bhi nahi hai...?



Le Arijit, Sonu and A R Rehmaan : pic.twitter.com/zy9kxRklTo — निशांत सूर्यावंशी ™☀ (@BhandralNishant) January 12, 2021

Nora fatehi : neha Kakkar real gem without her music industry is nothing

*Le Arijit,kk, Mohit & other best singer: pic.twitter.com/XRmuYbHAZt — 👑Rohcasm🇮🇳🔥 (@memeskesodagar) January 12, 2021

Nora Fatehi:- "Neha kakkar is gem, Neha ke bina music industry kuch nahi hai".



Script writer:- *of India's best dancer* pic.twitter.com/Jc9XCDTojD — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) January 12, 2021

Nora Fatehi : Neha kakkar is gem. Neha ke bina music industry kuch nahi hai.



All Other singers in music industry : pic.twitter.com/mQ1udjiNLQ — RaHul SiNgh 🇮🇳 (@Legendom10) January 12, 2021

Nora Fatehi :- Neha kakkar is gem , Neha ke bina music industry kuch nhi hai.💃🔇

Meanwhile Arijit singh fans to Nora :- pic.twitter.com/RIGEi9IEDd — मनी_sh 🕉 (@ManishK0701) January 12, 2021

It should be like " Neha Kakkar Is Gem For Me,I'm nothing Without Her" ~ Nora Fatehi~ 😂😂😂😂😂 — SGian Nisha❤Shreya(Pari😘)#TeamShreya (@nimasha4sg) January 13, 2021

Neha Kakkar-Nora Fatehi hit partnership

Neha Kakkar’s voice had spelled magic for Nora Fatehi on the track Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, which has 963 million views on it. Their subsequent collaborations like Garmi, O Saaki Saaki, Ek Toh Kam Zindagani also got hugely popular and have over 200 million views each on YouTube.

