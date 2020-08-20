Neil Nitin Mukesh Celebrates 10 Years Of 'Lafangey Parindey'; Calls It 'very Dear' To Him

On Thursday, August 20, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika Padukone starrer Lafangey Parindey clocked ten. To celebrate the occasion, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Instagram and shared the official poster of the film along with a heartwarming caption. In the caption, he praised the cast and crew, including technicians, involved in the project. While taking a jibe at "a few critics," Neil extended his gratitude to the audience for making it a "success story". Scroll down to take a look at his post.

"10 years ago today !! A film very dear to me released. Was months of hard work, learning and preparation. Got to work with some great technicians and actors. The songs were brilliant and though a few critics had a different opinion on the film , it was a success story because of the immense love give by you , the audience" - writes Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nithin Mukesh's post managed to garner more than 5k likes (and is still counting) within a few minutes. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons along with praise. "It really was a beautiful film and what songs. Amazing", wrote a fan while another asserted, "My all time fav Man Lafanga". While penning a few lyrics of the titled track, a fan added, "Dil lafhanga bra khud ki he na sune.. love this song ...my all time favorite".

About Lafengey Parindey

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film Lafangey Parindey featured Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika Padukone in the lead characters. The film was said to be inspired by two films, an American film Ice Castles and a Tamil film Thulladha Manamum Thullum. Lafangey Parindey received mixed reviews from the audience and went on to become a box office hit.

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Reportedly, the romantic-drama made an est gross collection of â‚¹227 million. The film explored the story of an aspiring dancer who met with an accident and lost her eyesight. Later, the guilt-ridden boy helped her to gain confidence and prepare for a dance competition.

