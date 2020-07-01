Sushant Singh Rajput’s Brother-in-law Vishal Kirti Launches 'Nepometer' To Rate Movies

The debates pertaining to nepotism rekindled on social media and brought several prominent names from the entertainment industry under the scanner, post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been over 2 weeks since the tragic news of the actor’s death surfaced the Internet and the fans of the actor continue to pay emotional tributes to him. Amid this, Sushant’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti announced the launch of the ‘Nepometer’ to fight nepotism in the memory of the late actor.

Vishal Kirti launches 'Nepometer'

Vishal took to his Twitter handle and announced the good news by revealing details about the Nepometer. The Nepometer will provide information to people that will help in fighting against nepotism in Bollywood. He revealed that Nepometer is being launched in the memory of late Sushant Singh Rajput and shared more information about it. Further, he explained that Nepometer will provide information and rating to movies and other projects based on how independent or nepotistic the people behind it are. The Nepometer is created by Vishal's brother Mayuresh Krishna.

Vishal further added that its time that people should fight Bollywood nepotism with an ideal amount of information. Vishal explained the functioning of the nepometer in detail and wrote that the nepometer will provide ratings for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. He wrote that if the nepometer is high, then it means that it is time to boycott Bollywood nepotism and fight against it.

Seeing this, several fans of Sushant went ahead and flooded the comment section and lauded the idea. One of the users wrote that his fans will support him and stand with him to bring justice to the actor. Another user came in support of the newly launched initiative and wrote that they will continue to support the decision. A third user chimed in and hailed the initiative and wrote that all the Biharis & SSR fans are trying to get him justice and called this a perfect platform for the same. A fourth user asked Vishal to reveal more details about the initiative so that more people can connect easily.

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera test had turned out negative for any suspicious chemicals or toxins. Following the initial post-mortem, the samples were collected on June 14 and were sent for chemical analysis to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Mumbai Police had earlier this week issued a statement about the actor's final histopathology analyses and ruled out any foul play or suspicions of a possible murder in his death.

