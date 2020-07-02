Last Updated:

Rohit Shetty Highlighting Sara's 'struggle' Surfaces Amid Nepotism Row, Netizens Disagree

Rohit Shetty highlighting Sara Ali Khan's struggle amid the nepotism row surfaced. As a fan tried to justify Sara not being in same bracket, netizens disagreed

Written By
Joel Kurian
Rohit Shetty highlighting Sara's 'struggle' surfaces amid nepotism row, netizens disagree

Do star kids also have a ‘struggle’ before making their mark in the industry? While they often highlight the difficulties they faced, netizens usually don’t agree to their statements. This was evident when Ananya Panday was at the receiving end of criticism for her ‘struggle’ comment and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reply that dreams of people like him were fulfilled where the struggle for film family artists started, had gone viral.

READ: Sara Ali Khan Gives In To Her Guilty Pleasure, Posts A Pic Of Tempting Chocolate Cake

As the nepotism debate reignited after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, another such comment has surfaced online. A Sara Ali Khan fan tried to highlight how people did not ‘include Sara’ in the nepotism debate, along with a video from a chat show where Rohit Shetty, Sara and Ranveer Singh are present.

Rohit, in the video, is heard saying that neither Saif Ali Khan nor Amrita Singh, Sara’s parents, had called him to give her the role in Simmba. The filmmaker is heard saying that Sara’s ‘struggle’ was her ‘own struggle.’

On the show, Rohit had also revealed that Sara sent him 15-20 text messages, ‘begging’ for work, after which he asked her to come to his office. The Golmaal director then shared that he was surprised that she came alone without any bodyguards and managers, as he thought that was expected, being the daughter of Saif and Amrita.

READ: Sara Ali Khan Mesmerizes Fans With Her Charming Looks And Poetic Skills; See Her Post

Netizens were not pleased with Sara’s fan’s and Rohit’s statements. They replied that just ‘begging’ for work by landing at Rohit Shetty’s office would not work for aspiring artists from non-film families. They claimed that any ‘non-nepotistic’ talent would be asked to leave the office, and some even wrote that Rohit signed her without seeing her performance.

Here are the reactions 

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been among the stars who once again hit out at nepotism in the industry, after reports claimed Sushant was allegedly ousted from films, in favour of favouritism. Abhay Deol and many other names have also highlighted the other unfavourable practices in the industry. Reports claimed Sushant’s brother-in-law is also coming up with ‘Nepometer’ to identify the presence of nepotism in a project.

READ: When Sushant Singh Rajput And Sara Ali Khan Hilariously Mimicked Saif Ali Khan | WATCH

READ: Aap Log Kaise Ho? Sab Safe Ho Na?: Sara Ali Khan Greets Paps; Netizens Laud Her Simplicity

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all