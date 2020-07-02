Rohit Shetty highlighting Sara's 'struggle' surfaces amid nepotism row, netizens disagree

Do star kids also have a ‘struggle’ before making their mark in the industry? While they often highlight the difficulties they faced, netizens usually don’t agree to their statements. This was evident when Ananya Panday was at the receiving end of criticism for her ‘struggle’ comment and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reply that dreams of people like him were fulfilled where the struggle for film family artists started, had gone viral.

READ: Sara Ali Khan Gives In To Her Guilty Pleasure, Posts A Pic Of Tempting Chocolate Cake

As the nepotism debate reignited after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, another such comment has surfaced online. A Sara Ali Khan fan tried to highlight how people did not ‘include Sara’ in the nepotism debate, along with a video from a chat show where Rohit Shetty, Sara and Ranveer Singh are present.

Rohit, in the video, is heard saying that neither Saif Ali Khan nor Amrita Singh, Sara’s parents, had called him to give her the role in Simmba. The filmmaker is heard saying that Sara’s ‘struggle’ was her ‘own struggle.’

That's why most of the people don't include Sara in the nepotism debate! Her first film almost got shelved due to lack of funds. For her second film she had to beg Rohit Shetty for a role,neither of her parents helped her bag any of the roles.#SaraAliKhan (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yA2mqxomRj — 𝗔𝗺𝘆𝗿𝗮★ (@lovesforsara) June 30, 2020

On the show, Rohit had also revealed that Sara sent him 15-20 text messages, ‘begging’ for work, after which he asked her to come to his office. The Golmaal director then shared that he was surprised that she came alone without any bodyguards and managers, as he thought that was expected, being the daughter of Saif and Amrita.

READ: Sara Ali Khan Mesmerizes Fans With Her Charming Looks And Poetic Skills; See Her Post

Netizens were not pleased with Sara’s fan’s and Rohit’s statements. They replied that just ‘begging’ for work by landing at Rohit Shetty’s office would not work for aspiring artists from non-film families. They claimed that any ‘non-nepotistic’ talent would be asked to leave the office, and some even wrote that Rohit signed her without seeing her performance.

Here are the reactions

Really? So he will cast any fresh non nepotist talent in his movie if he/she goes to him and ask nicely? — Harry (@harryistweetin) June 30, 2020

Aise Kitne Log Hain Jo Rohit Shetty Ke Office Mein Jaa Kar Usse Personally Mil Kar Ek Role Maang Sakta Hain. At least Uske Paaa Woh Opportunity Thi. Koyi Dusra Banda Or Bandi Aise Role Laa Kar Dikhade Toh Hum Bhi Kahenge That There's No Nepotism In Bollywood Industry. — Nilanjan Goswami 🇮🇳 (@TheRMFan7) June 30, 2020

Umm so you mean to say if someone from outside went to rohits office and begged for a role she would get the role. It’s about creating same opportunities for everyone and taking auditions and giving equal chance to everone based on their talent not on parents — Karu💕💕Asim squad (@Karamveerdbb) June 30, 2020

Here comes the most Idiotic tweet........how many of newcomers wanted to act in films or work with Rohit shetty gets a chance to meet Rohit shetty to beg for role...cant even get in office or till audition. — Ha₹ish (@lucky_cool04) June 30, 2020

Now I know how to get a role in Bollywood. Just go to the office and beg for the position. So simple — Vineet Pal (@vineetsippy) June 30, 2020

Atleast she signed the film sooner than the ppl who stood hours n hours in the line. NO DEBATE but atleast she got to beg Rohit Shetty directly! 😹 there’s privilege ofcourse. She might be a kind person! But plz don’t try to JUSTIFY #NEPOTISM. ❤️👍🏻 #SaraAliKhan — Amulyeah (@amulyeah) June 30, 2020

Aree toh rohit shetty k office me jana bhi inke liye asaan tha aaj mai model hu modeling krna chata hu bade platform me toh kya mai direct @ManishMalhotra sir k office me ja sktu hu kavi ni mujhe bhaga diya jayega unke mamma daddy k wjha se unhe unke office k andar jane mila — Piyush Mohanti (@piyushmohanti22) June 30, 2020

Oh please!!!!!!!!! Sara didn't beg for the role. Rohit Shetty cast her without even seeing a frame of her in kedarnath, just like that. Even sara has said this in an Instagram post. — Shrinithi (@Swadeenta1) June 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been among the stars who once again hit out at nepotism in the industry, after reports claimed Sushant was allegedly ousted from films, in favour of favouritism. Abhay Deol and many other names have also highlighted the other unfavourable practices in the industry. Reports claimed Sushant’s brother-in-law is also coming up with ‘Nepometer’ to identify the presence of nepotism in a project.

READ: When Sushant Singh Rajput And Sara Ali Khan Hilariously Mimicked Saif Ali Khan | WATCH

READ: Aap Log Kaise Ho? Sab Safe Ho Na?: Sara Ali Khan Greets Paps; Netizens Laud Her Simplicity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.