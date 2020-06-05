John Stamos Netflix Freakout: Was It Real Or Did John Stamos And Netflix Pull A Prank?

As Fuller House wraps up its last season, fans of the show have been wondering about the epic John Stamos Netflix freakout video, which had become quite popular in 2016. The video featured Stamos barging into the Netflix office, thumping his palm on the desk at the reception and yelling at the innocent receptionist. The Law & Order actor also seemed visibly upset with the fact that Netflix made fun of him and his brand to make an April Fool prank video. The video also showed John Stamos continuing with his rant while the receptionist meekly tried to utter a reply

Was the John Stamos Netflix freakout real?

The John Stamos Netflix freak out video was, presumably, the second half of an incidence. Netflix created a trailer announcing a documentary on John Stamos’s life. The video was titled Stamos: A Human, Being. It seemed very made up and funny from the get-go. In the video. The underlying tone of sarcasm is oozing out throughout the trailer. John Stamos did the voice over for the trailer and is talking about himself and his brand.

The John Stamos rant video was also released the very same day. John Stamos Netflix meltdown seemed made up due to the way it was filmed. The filming done from the phone seemed pre-planned and didn't appear natural. The camera angles and zooming also give an impression that the video might not be an actual incident caught on tape. Moreover, why would John Stamos take part in a promo that was pitched to him as a prank video and then freak out about it? Hence, John Stamos' Netflix freak out is fake and the most elaborate prank pulled on Netflix viewers and John Stamos fans.

In addition to this, John Stamos posted the video again to his own Twitter page on April 1, 2019, after Netflix canceled Fuller House calling it his response to Netflix's decision. John Stamos was in on the prank the whole time. Hence, now this mystery has been solved. After John Stamos' April Fool's prank was unmasked, fans began requesting Netflix for a real docuseries on John Stamos's life. But there has been no confirmation on the same by either Netflix or John Stamos himself.

@JohnStamos I'm just seriously so disappointed that it's not a real documentary!!!! — Kimberly (@olive_thethings) April 2, 2016

