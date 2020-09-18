Abhishek Bachchan Lauds 'Crackdown' Trailer; Calls It A 'blockbuster'

Saqib Saleem's show Crackdown dropped its trailer on September 17, 2020. Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer of the show on his Twitter handle. Along with that he also wished its director Apoorva Lakhia good luck. Take a look at his Tweet:

Abhishek Bachchan praises Crackdown trailer

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to his Twitter handle to share the Crackdown Trailer. The teaser of Saqib Saleem's show was previously shared by Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek also wished Apoorva Lakhia, the director of the show, good luck. It is Apoorva Lakhia's directorial debut in the digital space.

The actor wrote that Crackdown is a blockbuster in the form of a show. He said that he is proud to share the trailer of his friend Apoorva Lakhia's Crackdown. He also mentioned the released date. Crackdown is to stream on the OTT platform Voot from September 23. Take a look at his tweet:

About Saqib Saleem's show Crackdown

As the Crackdown trailer reveals that the show is to release on September 23. It is an action thriller that revolves around the life of a few RAW agents. The RAW agents plan to uncover a conspiracy that threatens the safety of the country. Crackdown cast involves some of the most well-known actors. It includes actors like Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa, and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles.

Abhishek Bachchan on the work front

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is very active on social media these days. He was last seen in a web series called Breathe: Into the Shadows, alongside Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Amit Sadh, and others. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Bachchan currently has two massive projects that he is working on -- Bob Biswas and The Big Bull.

Big Bull directed by Kookie Gulati is a biographical crime flick. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. He is waiting for its digital release alongside Ileana D'Cruz. The film tells the tale of an exceptional man who sold his dreams to India. Bob Biswas, on the other hand, is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It stars Abhishek Bachchan along with Chitrangada Singh and Amar Upadhyay.

