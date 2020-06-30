Vivek Oberoi Turns Producer For Upcoming Concept Thriller 'Iti'; Announces Release Date

Recently, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi announced his upcoming production titled Iti. This would be the first movie of Vivek Oberoi in collaboration with Mandira Entertainment. The official announcement was made with a movie poster. The poster portrays the background of a forest.

The movie poster also has graphic ‘can you solve your own murder’ written on it. Iti is directed by Vishal Mishra. Vishal is known for his films like Coffee with D, Marudhar Express, Hotel Milan among others. The movie is produced under the banner of Mandira Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment. Iti is slated to hit the theatres by October 2020. Take a look at this post.

Vivek Oberoi Provides Financial Aid To 5,000 Workers

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Vivek Oberoi has supported 5,000 daily wage workers, who are suffering due to lockdown across the country. Vivek and Fintech start-up Financepeer founder Rohit Gajbhiye has joined hands to donate funds to the last mile workers such as labourers, maids, drivers and others. "We observed that migrant labourers have been stranded here since a while now. There are many of them who are not even able to cope up with acquiring daily essentials. They are struggling to pay their rent, buy daily essentials, to feed their children. We have supported more than 5,000 families," the actor said in a statement.

About the actor - Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi made his film debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company in 2002. He then starred in the action films Road and Dum. Vivek Oberoi is known for his roles in the movie Omkara and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Vivek produced a film named Watch Indian Circus in 2011. Oberoi has dubbed the voice of Electro in the Hindi-dubbed version of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which released in May 2014. The actor worked with YRF banner's film Bank Chor, with Rhea Chakraborty and Riteish Deshmukh. Vivek Oberoi has featured as a talent judge for three seasons of the reality show India's Best Dramebaaz. He was last seen portraying the role of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in PM Narendra Modi.

