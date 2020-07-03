Saroj Khan's Death: Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Sidharth Malhotra Offer Condolences

After the demise of several renowned personalities from the entertainment industry, the country has lost another acclaimed artist this year. Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3 due to a cardiac arrest at the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, and was aged 71. Scores of Bollywood stars mourned the demise of the legendary choreographer and remembered their time with her. Stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Ajay Devgn paid their tribute on social media.

Bollywood mourns Saroj Khan's death

Ajay Devgn penned his condolences and called Saroj “an institution". While captioning the post further, the actor revealed that being the technician’s son, he has always realized that cinema is as much about a behind-the-scenes person as it is about actors. Ajay wrote that Saroj ji’s craft inimitable.

Being a Technician’s son, I’ve always known that cinema is as much about a behind-the-scenes person as it is about actors. RIP Saroj ji. You were an institution; your craft inimitable. Condolences to your family 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 3, 2020

Sidharth Malhotra also paid his tribute to the veteran choreographer and wrote that he was saddened to hear about the passing of another legend Saroj Khan. At last, he offered his and prayers to the family and loved ones to bear such a huge loss.

Saddened to hear about the passing of yet another legend. RIP Saroj Khan ji. My condolences and prayers with the family & loved ones 🙏🏼 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 3, 2020

Vivek Oberoi while mourning the loss on his Twitter handle wrote that the film fraternity has lost another gem and also called her demise as the end of an era. Vivek penned that the iconic choreography of Saroj Khan will forever be cherished and remembered. At last, he offered his condolences to the family and the loved ones.

Such sad news to wake up to. Another huge loss to our fraternity, an end of an era. You will always be missed #SarojKhan ji and your iconic choreography will forever be cherished.



May her soul in rest in peace. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 3, 2020

Choreographer Saroj Khan was a part of the Bollywood industry for over four decades. She began her career at the age of 10 and was also the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association. Throughout her career, she has choreographed over 2,000 songs and has worked with popular actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more.

The dancer last choreographed for Kalank in 2019. She trained actor Madhuri Dixit for the song Tabah Ho Gaye. Saroj Khan has bagged three National Awards. Some of her most popular works include Dola Re Dola from Devdas and Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit's Tezaab.

