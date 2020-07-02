Vivek Oberoi Announces Second Production Venture 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' After 'Iti'

After announcing his first film as a producer titled Iti, Vivek Oberoi recently announced yet another film as a producer. His second venture as a producer is based on 'strange true events' and is titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Earlier today, the Inside Edge actor took to Twitter to make the big announcement.

After 'Iti', Vivek Oberoi to also produce 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'

On July 2, 2020, Vivek took to Twitter and shared the first poster of his upcoming film titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The horror-thriller marks the second film of the actor as a producer after he recently announced his first venture Iti, under his production banner named Oberoi Mega Entertainment. He took to Twitter and wrote, "God has been kind! We bring you our 2nd film, #Rosie, a horror-thriller franchise based on strange true events in Gurugram".

God has been kind! 🙏 We bring you our 2nd film, #Rosie, a horror-thriller franchise based on strange true events in Gurugram.



Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home prodn Oberoi Mega Ent, @RosieIsComing will be directed by @mishravishal. 🤞🤞



@girishjohar #PrernaVArora @IKussum pic.twitter.com/a4TfWpOcqF — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 2, 2020

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter will also be directed by filmmaker Vishal Mishra, who has been roped in to direct Iti as well. Along with Vivek's Oberoi Mega Entertainment, the film is co-produced by Mandiraa Entertainment and Girish Johar. The film is creatively backed by Prerna Arora and its shoot will go on floors from September this year.

However, the cast of the film has not been finalised yet, revealed trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. His tweet read, "ANNOUNCEMENT... After announcing his first film #Iti, #VivekOberoi announces second film... Titled #Rosie: #TheSaffronChapter... Directed by Vishal Mishra [also directing #Iti]... Cast not finalized... Starts Sept 2020... Presented by Mandiraa Ent and Oberoi Mega Ent... Poster...(sic)"

ANNOUNCEMENT... After announcing his first film #Iti, #VivekOberoi announces second film... Titled #Rosie: #TheSaffronChapter... Directed by Vishal Mishra [also directing #Iti]... Cast not finalized... Starts Sept 2020... Presented by Mandiraa Ent and Oberoi Mega Ent... Poster... pic.twitter.com/U5XNUScOAV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2020

The poster of the film suggests that the story is based on true events in Gurugram aka Gurgoan, Delhi. The plot of the film is based on the famous horror story of Gurgaon's Saffron BPO and one of its employees, Rose. The film is expected to release in the first quarter of next year.

During an interview with an online portal about donning the producer's hat, Vivek said that when Vishal Mishra presented the high-concept idea to him, he decided to back the projects immediately. He also expressed saying he is sure that it's going to be an exciting journey with Prerna, team Mandiraa Entertainment and Girish Johar. He concluded saying he hopes to present engaging pieces of cinema to the audience.

(Image credit: Vivek Oberoi Twitter)

