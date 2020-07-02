Vivek Oberoi Announces New Production Venture; Fans Trend #Rosie On Social Media

Vivek Oberoi recently announced his first production venture, Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder. Just days after the same, he announced his second production venture, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter earlier today. As soon as the news hit the internet, netizens have been trending #Rosie on social media.

I am very interested Rosie is here to make that change. Get set people and be ready to hide under your blanket. #Rosie pic.twitter.com/BOHUcJnzij — Pihu Sharma (@PihuSha62100780) July 2, 2020

Very good horror film #Rosie which will feed the hearts of people pic.twitter.com/tKq2GBhJUr — Vikash Singh Tomar Rajput🇮🇳 (@Vikash_Rajput_1) July 2, 2020

Thanks @vivekoberoi For opening the new world of horror stories #Rosie pic.twitter.com/eg5zUu64YY — prakash Mehra (@prakash24308092) July 2, 2020

So pumped up to watch #Rosie. What about you people? pic.twitter.com/7E46zpCTKG — Sofia Hayaat (@SofiaHayat6) July 2, 2020

Its very Exciting can't wait to watch please release this as soon as possible @vivekoberoi #Rosie pic.twitter.com/3SYJQLZ3Ru — Rahul Raj (@america9788) July 2, 2020

I love watching horror movie and #Rosie is based on true events and it's horror movie! Me and my friends are really waiting to watch this movie as soon as it releases! pic.twitter.com/6v6KyNS8X9 — Priya Shah (@gujukudii) July 2, 2020

Vivek Oberoi took to his social media earlier today to announce his second production venture, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. He will be producing the same in association with Mandiraa Entertainment. It is directed by Vishal Mishra, and will also be based on true events from Gurugram. He wrote, “God has been kind! We bring you our 2nd film, #Rosie, a horror-thriller franchise based on strange true events in Gurugram. Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home prodn Oberoi Mega Ent, #RosieIsComing will be directed by @mishravishal”.

God has been kind! 🙏 We bring you our 2nd film, #Rosie, a horror-thriller franchise based on strange true events in Gurugram.



Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home prodn Oberoi Mega Ent, @RosieIsComing will be directed by @mishravishal. 🤞🤞



@girishjohar #PrernaVArora @IKussum pic.twitter.com/a4TfWpOcqF — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 2, 2020

In another tweet followed by this post, Vivek Oberoi also revealed that they will be conducting a hunt for the cast of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. He also added that they will be selecting the cast of the film without any biases. Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Always tried to support talent so launching something close to my heart! With a talent hunt for #Rosie, me & @mandiraa_ent promise to cast new talent unbiasedly to play a prominent role, alongside lead actors. Our small effort to make a big difference”.

Always tried to support talent so launching something close to my heart!

With a talent hunt for #Rosie,me & @mandiraa_ent promise to cast new talent unbiasedly to play a prominent role, alongside lead actors.



Our small effort to make a big difference🙏



Details on @RosieIsComing pic.twitter.com/DNvGadieo9 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 2, 2020

Earlier this week, Vivek Oberoi had announced his first film, Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder. He wrote, “Excited to announce our 1st film- #Iti. Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home production Oberoi Mega Ent. A high concept thriller directed by the talented @mishravishal. To go on the floors by Oct '20. Heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all your love & support”.

Excited to announce our 1st film- #Iti



Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home production Oberoi Mega Ent. A high concept thriller directed by the talented @mishravishal. To go on floors by Oct'20🤞#PrernaVArora



Heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all your love & support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JnGz1C48Yy — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 30, 2020

Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder will also star Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. The film is written and directed by Vishal Mishra. The film revolves around a woman who is trying to solve her own murder. Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder is scheduled to go on floors by October. Rajeev Sen's film is expected to release by early 2021.

