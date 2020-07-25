'Impactful' And 'Effortless': Netizens Hail Saif Ali Khan's Performance In 'Dil Bechara'

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released digitally on July 24, 2020. As soon as people were done watching it, social media was buzzing with praises for the film and appreciation for the entire cast. The film features Sushant in the role of Manny or Emmanuel Rajkumar Jr, Sanjana Sanghi in the role of Kizzie Basu, and also features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Apart from dropping praises for the film leads, netizens also hailed Saif's performance as Abhimanyu Veer. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The Fault in our stars book and the movie will always remain my favorite - Now Dil Bechara is my favorite too the same level. #SanjanaSanghi was exceptional, and #Saif is always wow #SushantSinghRajput was stunning

#DilBechara @CastingChhabra @sanjanasanghi96 — blinkorshrink (@Blinkorshrink) July 24, 2020

One user called Saif's performance 'effortless' and another wrote 'wow'. Few netizens believed that Saif was the best part of Dil Bechara. Another netizen called his performance 'impactful' and wrote that the film did justice to the original Fault In Our Stars. Others also heavily appreciated his performance.

@arrahman music and background score makes is amazing.#SaifAliKhan has an impactful special appearance. Makes justice to original #TheFaultInOurStars, while creating its own niche. — Sameer (USE MASKS) Deshmukh (@docsamdeshmukh) July 25, 2020

The news of Saif Ali Khan's cameo appearance in the film came long before the release of Dil Bechara. He plays a popular musician named Abhimanyu Veer in the movie. He is one of Kizzie's favourite musicians and she wants to desperately meet him because of an incomplete song on his album. However, post the release of his last album, he just disappears. Kizzie finally gets to meet him when Manny successfully tracks him down and arranges for a meeting.

Dunno who'd agree but IMO the best part of 'Dil Bechara' was Saif Ali Khan as Abhimanyu Veer.



We all joke about things we don't want to talk about. Don't we?#DilBechara #abhimanyuveer #SaifAliKhan — Zeeshan Ahmed (@justzeeshan) July 25, 2020

I'm going to be honest, the best part of #DilBechara for me was when #SaifAliKhan made his cameo. Not only was it incredible acting, he was also delivering a powerful message. — Joey B (@AdvilBhargava) July 24, 2020

Can not miss to appreciate the best cameo by anyone so far !

Just a 2 minute role and what screen presence and dialogues 🔥#SaifAliKhan #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/4aHqktOvCu — Gauri 💫 (@gauri_budhiraja) July 24, 2020

About Dil Bechara

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara marks the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi and the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. It is based on a novel by John Green titled The Fault In Our Stars. It was earlier made into a film of the same name and starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles. Dil Bechara narrates the story of love and suffering among two people who are both cancer patients and are trying to navigate their way through life.

