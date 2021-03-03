Netizens Say Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' Poster Similar To 'Hitman' And 'John Wick'

An Auckland-based photographer that goes by the name of Varun Dharnia took to Instagram in order to point out similarities between Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 poster and that of Hitman. In the image below, which is essentially a screenshot of one of Dharnia's stories, the photographer can be seen directly comparing the Hitman poster to that of Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2. One of the many similarities that the photographer can be seen pointing out is the attire donned by its main protagonists and the manner in which both of them are holding their firearms. Take a look at the two posters here.

Several other netizens have also pointed out the same set of similarities between the two posters. Some of them have gone ahead and even made their opinion known through memes.

This, however, isn't the first time when the netizens have pointed out the similarities between the posters of Heropanti 2 and those of successful Hollywood productions from the past. Netizens and fans alike had previously drawn parallels between the first set of Heropanti 2 posters and those of thew Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick Chapter 2. A handful of those comparisons can be found below.

Internet's reaction to Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 poster:

Looks like people comparing #Heropanti2 poster with John Wick have either forgotten or have no idea about the #Hitman games. pic.twitter.com/h6rJGP8IXJ — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) February 28, 2020

Am I the only 1 who's getting this Dejawu? #Heropanti2 is looking like #hitman meets #JohnWick... The world wants him dead... okay let me stop thinking about it... ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/TJn2l3e3Wy — Simran Singh (@FilmySingh13) February 28, 2020

About Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, as per the film's synopsis on IMDb, is going to tell the story of a messiah-like figure who operates at night. When the relevant government agencies learn about his existence, he is sent to Russia for a top-secret mission. The feature presentation is going to be directed by Ahmed Khan, who has previously collaborated with Shroff Jr. on projects like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The release date of Heropanti 2 is December 3 of this year.

Initially, Heropanti 2 was supposed to get its big-screen debut on July 16, but the production and the development process of the film were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers are yet to announce the name of the leading lady opposite Tiger Shroff in the film. More details regarding the film will be shared with the readers as and when the official sources divulge them.

