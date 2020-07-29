Netizens Laud Sushant's Sister Shweta For Demanding Truth; Chorus #JusticeForSushant

The nation stands unanimously in demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput in his mysterious death case even after 45 days of the unfortunate incident. Sushant's family has on Tuesday made their first move in connection with the late actor's death by filing an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who had been actively posting memoirs and eulogies for her brother also took to Instagram to issue a strong statement claiming "If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput"

Netizens have flooded with comments of solidarity as they have praised Shweta Singh for speaking up for the truth. Many have assured her that "justice will be served" as they've sent messages for strength to the entire family.

In the latest development to the Sushant Rajput's death probe, on Tuesday, the actor's father has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. The FIR has been lodged against the actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Five other persons have also been reportedly booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

In his complaint, Sushant's father has accused Rhea of conspiracy, taking money from him and abetting Rajput's suicide. Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Mumbai Police almost 20 days back for nearly 11 hours in the case.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's family approached Bihar Police on Monday, the state has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the actor's death case. As per sources, the family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. They also have not ruled out the conspiracy angle.

