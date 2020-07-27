Sushant's Sister Shweta Pens Moving Memoir, Shares Last Conversation With Her 'Pithiya'

It's never easy to cope with the loss of a loved one and more so when they leave a legacy behind to cherish for years to come. This sounds true for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kiriti who has been actively sharing some of her fondest memories and eulogizing her brother through her social media updates. Days after the digital premiere of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara, the late actor's sister has shared pictures from Sushant's childhood as well as a snip of her last conversation with him 4 days before his untimely demise.

Along with the pictures, Shweta Singh has expressed her pain through a long heartwrenching memoir tagging it as 'Bhai Ki Kahaani, Behen Ki Zubani'. She traced her journey as the elder sister who was once inseparable from her "Pithiya"- "a term used in colloquial Hindi to signify the one who comes right after you".

She wrote, "So, this little one was my “Pithiya”. This is a term used in colloquial Hindi to signify the one who comes right after you. Mumma believed that I was the cause of his much-desired arrival into our lives and I accepted the honor whole heartedly. I was very protective about my little brother because I felt I was responsible for bringing him to this earthly plane. We were always time together, We played, danced, studied, did all sorts of mischiefs, ate, slept, did everything together so much so that people forgot we were 2 separate individuals, they even called us “Gudia-Gulshan” as if we were a single entity (Bhai’s nick was Gulshan and mine Gudia)"

Through the post, Shweta seems to lament the fact that Sushant could not visit her in the US to spend quality time together and re-live their childhood days. In her last conversation, she had evidently asked Sushant to visit her to which he had lovingly replied, "bohat mann karta he di" (I really want to).

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his home in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. He was found hanging, and Mumbai Police claimed that his death had happened of ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’ Meanwhile, Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.

