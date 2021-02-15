Nora Fatehi Shares Tutorial Of 'Chhor Denge' With The Singer & Composer Of The Song

Nora Fatehi recently shared a dance tutorial of her new release, Chhor Denge along with Parampara and Sachet Tandon. The two have sung and composed the song respectively. Chhor Denge tutorial had fun lessons by Nora Fatehi and the video is close to four minutes long. Nora Fatehi even captioned the post with: "This was fun craziest tutorial ever. Watch me TRY to teach the amazing singer & composer of Chhor denge the intro dance step of our new song."

Also Read | Quantumania's Peyton Reed Shares Easter Eggs With Fans In His Latest Tweet

Also Read | Tom Holland Explains Why He Loved Filming 'Avengers: Infinity War' Death Scene

Nora Fatehi shares a crazy Chhor Denge tutorial

Fans loved this fun tutorial by Nora Fatehi and are showering immense love on the post. The post has garnered over 11 lakh views and 1000 comments. Many of her fans were laughing at this tutorial while many others praised Nora for her efforts Both Sachet Tandon and Parmpara Tandon seemed to be having a fun time while learning dance from Nora Fatehi. Check out the reactions of some of her fans and followers:

Nora Fatehi's latest song Chhor Denge is a massive hit. The video has garnered over 7.6 crore views and 19 lakh likes. The video also features Ehan Bhat and is directed by Arvindr Khaira. The lyrics of the song are penned by Yogesh Dubey. Everyone loved the plot of the music video and was highly impressed by Nora Fatehi's dance.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Launches New Workout Series, Says 'join Me In My Fitness Journey'

Also Read | Dia Mirza's Wedding: Sneak-peek Into Her Wedding Venue And Decor

Nora Fatehi's songs like Kamariya and Rock Tha Party have gained over six hundred million views on YouTube. Nora Fatehi's songs show her in a sizzling look and has amassed thousands of fans and followers on social media. Nora Fatehi has over 23 million followers on Instagram. She made her debut with Roar: The Tigers of Sunderban. She even collaborated with Tanzanian singer, Rayvanny for her debut for an English song, Pepeta. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She even played roles for Malayalam films like Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni. Her recent release was Street Dancer 3D and she is currently working with stars like Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha for the film called Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Image Credits: @norafatehi Instagram

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Called Out By Netizens For Her "unreal" Pictures From 'Skims' Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.