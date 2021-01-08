Remo D'Souza gets back to fitness after recovering from heart attack, shares clip from gym

Ace choreographer and director Remo D’Souza who is recovering from his heart ailment recently returned to his fitness game by heading back to the gym. The choreographer took to Instagram and shared a video from the gym where he can be seen lifting weights with monitoring machines, under the supervision of a medical professional. While captioning the post, Remo gave out positive energy and thanked fans for their love.

Remo D'Souza gets back to fitness

Remo who is following a strict health diet was seen hitting the gym and getting back to his shape. He captioned the post and wrote, “The comeback is always STRONGER than the setback” just started today:) slowly but surely:)).” Last year, in December, Remo was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Race 3 director revealed that he was at the gym when he began feeling unwell. He was on his way home with his wife, Lizelle, when it happened. He said that he took the elevator to go up and pressed the lift button and sat down. Once he stepped out of the lift he started coughing and even wanted to throw up. He further said that his wife Lizelle saw his smartwatch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’

After he was discharged from the hospital and as he returned home, Remo shared a video on Instagram where he thanked his fans and followers for their immense love, support, and prayers for a speedy recovery. In the video, he was seen holding a bunch of balloons and smiling, as he gave a thumbs-up to the camera.

Earlier on Christmas, Remo’s wife Lizelle penned a heart-melting post for him. Lizelle shared an adorable picture where she can be seen resting in the arms of her husband and ace choreographer Remo-D’’Souza like a “ small little child lost.”While captioning the post, the producer wrote a longer than you note for all the people who stepped out and helped the couple in their difficult times mentally and emotionally. Lizelle also thanked the doctors and medical staff at Kokilaben hospital for their help in treating her husband.

