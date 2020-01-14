Newcomer Sharvari Talks About Her Debut Film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', Calls It 'a Laugh Riot'

With the news of her Bollywood debut in a high budget Yash Raj Film, actor Sharvari has already made waves in the industry for her role in the film. The actor is all set to make her debut in the digital platform with Kabir Khan's upcoming web series titled The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye which will be available for the viewers on January 24. In an interaction with a leading entertainment daily, Sharvari opened up about her upcoming Bollywood debut and spoke about her role in the film.

Read | 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Who is Sharvari? Will she be the new Babli?

For those unaware, Sharvari will be seen opposite Gully Boy's MC Sher Siddhant Chaturvedi in Yash Raj Films' upcoming sequel to its earlier classic film Bunty Aur Babli. Tentatively titled Bunty Aur Babli 2, the film will mark the silver screen grand debut for Sharvari, who revealed that she had always dreamt of becoming a YRF heroine. She said that the film will be a comedy entertainer just like the first one and will be a laugh riot.

Read | 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' star Sharvari surely loves photography and baking, here's the proof

Sharvari also claimed that the story of the film is set in today's day and age and the situations in the film are going to be relevant to the present generation. Sharvari will be essaying the role of the chirpy and ambitious Babli which was portrayed by Hum Tum actor Rani Mukerji in the first film while the role of Bunty will be played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are also expected to play pivotal roles in the film.

Read | Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan says reunion with Rani Mukerji will not be like Hum Tum 2

About the film

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is written and directed by Varun V Sharma, who has been an assistant director for many big YRF movies like Sultan in 2016 and Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Aditya Chopra is producing the movie and it is slated to release by the end of this year.

Read | Rani Mukerji reveals why Abhishek Bachchan is not a part of Bunty Aur Babli 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.