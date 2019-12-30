Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan Says Reunion With Rani Mukerji Will Not Be Like Hum Tum 2

Since the time it has been announced that Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will reunite for Bunty Aur Babli 2, fans are super excited for the movie to hit the silver screen. The audiences have become eager to watch what the filmmakers have in store for them in Bunty and Babli 2. Bunty and Babli 2 will bring together Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after 11 years.

Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, Saif Ali Khan opened up about the upcoming film and said that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is more age-appropriate. Saif Ali Khan added that Aditya Chopra is a smart gentleman. Bunty Aur Babli 2 in not like Hum Tum Part 2, it is a new film. Bunty and Babli released in the year 2005. It featured Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Only Rani Mukerji is retained from the original part. Saif Ali Khan will essay the role of the male lead in the upcoming sequel. Apart from Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will also feature Siddhanth Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari Wagh in prominent roles.

What is next in store for Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical drama. The movie is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare who was a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader. The movie is helmed by Om Raut. It will theatrically release on January 10, 2020. The movie also features Ajay Devgn and Kajol in prominent roles.

