Rani Mukerji Reveals Why Abhishek Bachchan Is Not A Part Of Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli is a Yash Raj Production film that released in the year 2005. The romantic comedy crime film starred Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan as Babli and Bunty respectively. The movie’s concept was developed by Aditya Chopra and it was directed by Shaad Ali, who is associated with films like Soorma, Ok Jaanuu, and Saathiya. Bunty Aur Babli was a hit at the box office, with Aishwarya Rai appearing in a very popular song, Kajra Re.

Read | Rani Mukerji: 'No One Killed Jessica', 'Yuva' & Other Underrated Movies Of 'Mardaani' Star

Abhishek will be missed on sets - says Rani

The movie had an open ending, making it a good choice for a sequel. More than a decade later, earlier this year, the official makers of the movie announced a sequel of the movie. Intrigued by the news, Bollywood fans had been speculating the movie’s cast ever since. There was news that Abhishek and Rani would be returning for the movie’s remake. But recently, Rani Mukerji announced that though she has signed up for the sequel, Abhishek would not be joining the sets. The official news regarding the cast reveals that Abhishek has been replaced by Saif Ali Khan. Rani Mukerji further clarified that the production team had approached both Abhishek and her, but things did not work out between him and YRF. She added that they will miss him on the set.

Read | Rani Mukerji To Reunite With 'Hum Tum' Co-star Saif Ali Khan For 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

#Rani’s official statement on #AbhishekBachchan and #BuntyAurBabli2: “#Abhishek and I were both approached by #YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in #BuntyAurBabli2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him and we will miss him dearly.” — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2019

It has been official that for the lead cast, Siddhant Chaturvedi has been roped in. Siddhant is cast opposite Sharvari, who would be making her Bollywood debut with this movie. The movie will be directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Read | Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji's Film Coming To The End Of Its Run?

Twist in the tale... #SiddhantChaturvedi and #Sharvari are the new #BuntyAurBabli... Now, with the original #BuntyAurBabli [#SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji] also back in the franchise, it will be interesting to see the dynamics between the two #Bunty and #Babli. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2019

Read | 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Who Is Sharvari? Will She Be The New Babli?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.