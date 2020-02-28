Nia Sharma And Anita Hassanandani Slay In Bright Coloured Outfits; See Pics

Nia Sharma is an Indian Television actor who established herself with shows like Kaali, Ek Haazoren Mein Meri Behna Hai, etc while Anita Hassanandani is also an Indian actor who has starred in multiple television shows and Bollywood and South Indian movies. Both the stars are extremely fashionable and like to stay up to date with their wardrobe choices. Take a look at the stars comfortably sporting bright coloured outfits and giving fashion goals.

Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma's photos:

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma rocked the bright coloured outfits in the above pictures perfectly. In the first picture, she slayed in a bright baby pink top with loose jeans. In the second one, the actor looks ravishing in a bright yellow gown which she paired with silver ornaments. In the third photo, Nia Sharma looks stunning in the bold red saree and embroidered blouse. With loose hair and red lips, she rounded off the look perfectly.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani looks absolutely stunning in the above pictures. The actor donned a beautiful red saree with embroidered blouse in the first picture. Anita Hassanandani slayed in the bright blue saree in the second picture. In the third photo, she can be seen wearing a gorgeous red traditional outfit and looking radiant as ever.

