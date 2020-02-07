Union Budget
Nia Sharma's Stylish Bright Outfits Will Brighten Up Your Day; See Pics

Television News

Nia Sharma is one of the prominent personalities of the television industry who is also known for her style. Here is a roundup of the actor's bright ensembles

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

One of the most famous actors on television today, Nia Sharma has been a part of the industry for almost more than a decade now. Sharma is well-known for work in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Apart from her acting skills, Nia is also deemed as a fashionista. She is known for her exquisite fashion choices and inspires millions across the country. The actor seems to be inclined towards bright colours as Nia Sharma's Instagram feed is full of pictures of her donning bright-coloured ensembles. Hence, here is a roundup of some of the best bright outfits donned by Nia Sharma.

Also Read | Nia Sharma’s Wardrobe Is Giving Us Fashion Goals; Here’s How

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Times when Nia Sharma stunned in bright-coloured ensembles

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia sported a red high-slited gown with a plunging neckline comprising cut-out details. She paired her look with red shades and golden stilettos, in terms of accessories. Talking about her makeup, the ex-Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant went all-bold with winged-eyeliner and classic red lips and a wavy hairdo.

Also Read | Nia Sharma As Brinda Takes Her First Step To The Ultimate Revenge In 'Naagin 4' Promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Bright is surely Nia's thing as the actor donned a yellow halter neck blouse which she paired with a flowy skirt. The co-ord set consisted of the same motif prints which had hints of blue, green, and white. She paired her outfit with silver Boho jewellery and black boots and played it minimal in terms of her makeup with nude lips.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Refreshes Memory Of Fans As She Shares Pictures From 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Be it Haute Couture of a casual outfit, Nia pulls off anything and everything with grace and extravagance. She donned a neon-pink bodysuit which she wore along with oversized jeans. She paired her outfit with blue boots and in went for a pink undertone in terms of her makeup with baby pink lips and rounded off her entire look with a beach wavy hairdo.

Also Read | Nia Sharma And Other Television Actors Who Changed Their Names To Enter Showbiz

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
