Nia Sharma's Stylish Bright Outfits Will Brighten Up Your Day; See Pics

One of the most famous actors on television today, Nia Sharma has been a part of the industry for almost more than a decade now. Sharma is well-known for work in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Apart from her acting skills, Nia is also deemed as a fashionista. She is known for her exquisite fashion choices and inspires millions across the country. The actor seems to be inclined towards bright colours as Nia Sharma's Instagram feed is full of pictures of her donning bright-coloured ensembles. Hence, here is a roundup of some of the best bright outfits donned by Nia Sharma.

Times when Nia Sharma stunned in bright-coloured ensembles

Nia sported a red high-slited gown with a plunging neckline comprising cut-out details. She paired her look with red shades and golden stilettos, in terms of accessories. Talking about her makeup, the ex-Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant went all-bold with winged-eyeliner and classic red lips and a wavy hairdo.

Bright is surely Nia's thing as the actor donned a yellow halter neck blouse which she paired with a flowy skirt. The co-ord set consisted of the same motif prints which had hints of blue, green, and white. She paired her outfit with silver Boho jewellery and black boots and played it minimal in terms of her makeup with nude lips.

Be it Haute Couture of a casual outfit, Nia pulls off anything and everything with grace and extravagance. She donned a neon-pink bodysuit which she wore along with oversized jeans. She paired her outfit with blue boots and in went for a pink undertone in terms of her makeup with baby pink lips and rounded off her entire look with a beach wavy hairdo.

