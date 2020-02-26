Anita Hassanandani's Photos By The Beach Are Absolute Vacation Goals

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi television industry. She is widely known for her role as Shagun Arora in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and the hit series Naagin. Apart from her acting skills, Anita is also known for her poses and edgy fashion attires. Here are the times when Anita gave major fashion goals to her fans with her pictures by the beach.

Anita Hassanandani's pictures by the beach give vacation goals

Anita Hassanandani has a large fan base on social media and the actress leaves no stone unturned in giving her fans massive fashion goals. The actress, recently on her vacation, took some stunning photos and uploaded the same on her social media handle.

Anita can be seen donning some great beachwear, dresses and more. fans have been hugely inspired by her and have tried to adopt her style as well. Anita on various occasions can be seen relaxing in the pool and enjoying her holiday to the fullest.

