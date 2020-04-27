Nia Sharma & Nora Fatehi Inspired By Karisma Kapoor? Here’s The Proof

On multiple occasions, actors are spotted in similar outfits at various events and outings. Sometimes they wear strikingly similar attires and, at times the outfits are somewhat similar. Recently, Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor wore a stunning sky blue pantsuit with a white plunging neckline tank top. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor, looked absolutely breathtaking in it, take a look.

Read: Karisma Kapoor Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Fashion Sense

Source: KK Instagram

Karisma Kapoor opted for effortless waves, and subtle makeup to complete her look. Well, it seems like this semi-formal look inspired TV actor Nia Sharma of Naagin 4 fame and Bollywood's dancing queen Nora Fatehi to a massive extent. As both Nia Sharma and Nora Fatehi were spotted in a similar ensemble.

Read: Nora Fatehi's Unmissable Pictures Shot In Low-light Will Leave You Awestruck

Are Nia Sharma & Nora Fatehi inspired by Karisma Kapoor's look?

Nia Sharma

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

In this Nia Sharma's Instagram photo, the Jamai Raja actor looks gorgeous in this aqua blue pantsuit. She ditched the white tank top like Karishma Kapoor wore, and made her look even more alluring by opting for a matching bra top. For hair, Nia Sharma went for some soft curls. She kept her makeup neutral with nude lips and highlighted cheekbones. Certainly, some aspects of Nia Sharma's aqua blue pantsuit were inspired by Karisma Kapoor's semi-casual look.

Read: Nia Sharma To Sonam Kapoor: Celebs Who Rocked Culotte Ensembles Like A Pro | See Pics

Nora Fatehi

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Street Dancer 3D actor Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, wore a quite similar colour as well like that of Karisma Kapoor. In this Nora Fatehi's photo, one can see that Nora looks beautiful in this sky blue pantsuit. Similar to Karishma, Nora too opted for a white coloured top to complement.

Read: Anushka Sharma To Katrina Kaif: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Rocked White Sneakers Look

The only difference here is that Nora Fatehi's chose a crop top instead of a tank top. For hair, Nora wore a contemporary messy top bun with some flicks on the side. We truly love the Dilbar star's overall look. Even though Nia Sharma and Nora Fatehi's attires were inspired by Karishma Kapoor's sky-blue pantsuit look, it is fair to say that the two actors added their own element and accentuated their respective looks to a great extent.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.