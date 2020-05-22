Nia Sharma, Anusha Dandekar & Other Telly Divas Giving Cues To Amp Up Your Makeup Game

The nationwide lockdown has pushed people indoors for almost two months now. Many of us are polishing cooking, cleaning, fashion and other artistic skills. Makeup also holds a special place when it comes to fashion and style. If you are also planning to amp up your makeup skills, take cues from telly actors Nia Sharma, Anusha Dandekar, and other divas.

Nia Sharma - How to touch-up

Nia Sharma has always managed to grab the attention of her fans with quirky fashion statements and hilarious videos. In one of her recent posts, the Naagin actor shared the touch-up segments, from applying mascara to setting her lipstick. The end of the video might give you a good laugh. Watch it below:

Anusha Dandekar - set a routine

Anusha Dandekar shared a skincare routine on her social media wall. A few months back, she posted a video in which her sister gave a skincare routine. Check out the video below:

Apart from social media, the 38-year-old model often adds makeup tutorials on her YouTube channel. In one of her videos, she has given a brief tutorial of a summer look. Meanwhile, in another video, she shared the details of her beauty products. On the other side, she also uploaded a video on her channel in which she was seen teaching different hairstyles.

Jennifer Winget - Hello to happy skin

Actor Jennifer Winget has often given a sneak peek into her makeup room. After the nationwide lockdown was announced she gave a few cues to her fans including the skincare routine. Apart from that, in one of the videos on her social media handle, the actor suggested to her fans that detoxing is important for healthy skin. She is seen applying a clay face pack. Watch it below:

Erica Fernandes - Tips & Tricks

Aside from her acting career, Erica Fernandes is also an active YouTuber. Erica's YouTube videos usually consist of tips, suggestions and innovative ideas about dressing up, styling, beauty, fashion hacks, makeup techniques and honest product reviews. In one of the videos, she gave a short makeup tutorial for a perfect date night look. She gave away a few tips and tricks in the video.

