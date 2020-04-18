Nia Sharma To Anusha Dandekar, Celebrities Who Wore Tees And Shirts As Dresses

Bollywood News

Popular celebrities like Nia Sharma, Anusha Dandekar & Surbhi Jyoti have often donned tees, shirts and sweatshirts as dresses. Check out their pictures.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

TV actors have never failed to give fashion goals to their fans. Talking about stylish actors on the small screen, few names have been a regular feature, like Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti and Anusha Dandekar. All these gorgeous ladies always manage to give fashion goals. Their social media are filled with photos where they set some major fashion goals. Take a look at the times when these fashionistas donned some fascinating tees as dresses.

Nia Sharma

1. In an all-white shirt dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

2. Endorsement in a unique way

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

3. The bold and chic look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Anusha Dandekar

1. Messy curls with a t-shirt dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

2. An all-white outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

3. Before quarantine post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Surbhi Jyoti

1. A glimpse of her Australia trip

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

2. On the streets of Melbourne

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

3.  A mesmerising candid picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

