Nia Sharma To Anusha Dandekar, Celebrities Who Wore Tees And Shirts As Dresses

TV actors have never failed to give fashion goals to their fans. Talking about stylish actors on the small screen, few names have been a regular feature, like Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti and Anusha Dandekar. All these gorgeous ladies always manage to give fashion goals. Their social media are filled with photos where they set some major fashion goals. Take a look at the times when these fashionistas donned some fascinating tees as dresses.

Nia Sharma

1. In an all-white shirt dress

2. Endorsement in a unique way

3. The bold and chic look

Anusha Dandekar

1. Messy curls with a t-shirt dress

2. An all-white outfit

3. Before quarantine post

Surbhi Jyoti

1. A glimpse of her Australia trip

2. On the streets of Melbourne

3. A mesmerising candid picture

