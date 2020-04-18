Nia Sharma Or Ashnoor Kaur, Who Wore The Yellow Jacket Better?

Nia Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur are two famous faces on Indian television. Naagin actor Nia Sharma is currently portraying the role of Brinda in the fourth season which is titled Naagin - Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She is known for playing prominent roles in serials like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Jamai Raja, Twisted and many more.

On the other hand, Ashnoor Kaur was is quite popular for portraying Mini in Patiala Babes. Reportedly, the actor started her acting career in Jitendra Srivastava and Dharmesh Shah‘s directorial Indian historical drama series, Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani…Jhansi Ki Rani. She also appeared in many other soap operas like Shobha Somnath Ki, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Mahabharat, and many more. Both the charming actors are known to experiment with their looks. Take a look at their outfits in a yellow jacket and decide who wore it better.

Nia Sharma

Television actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram to share her photo donning a yellow shirt-like jacket teamed up with matching yellow shorts. She opted for subtle makeup, bold red lipstick and a messy bun to complete her look. With a bold look, she set the internet on fire with a perfect pose in an all-yellow dress.

Ashnoor Kaur

In the above picture, Ashnoor Kaur is seen wearing a black top which has written long weekends on it with a heart-shaped design. She teamed her top with a blue short which also had floral prints on sides. She opted for a yellow shirt which she wore as a jacket to complete her look. With a cute smile and a black hat, Ashnoor gave a perfect pose for the camera.

