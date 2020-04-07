When Nia Sharma Revealed Some Secrets From Her Personal Life | Know More

Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma is a popular face on Indian television. The actor was currently essaying the role of Brinda in the fourth season of the Naagin serial called Naagin - Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Apart from her acting skill, Sharma never fails to impress her fans with various pictures of herself now and then. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal back in 2019, Nia Sharma spilt the beans on some insider secrets. Read to know more about the throwback interview.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurrana, Nia Sharma & Other TV Celebs Light Diyas On PM Modi's Call

When Nia Sharma gave fans a sneak peek into her private life

In an interview with one of the entertainment portals, Nia Sharma was asked about a useless talent that she had. Nia answered cooking was her useless talent, as she did not cook but knew the basics of cooking. Talking about her favourite dish, Nia revealed that she could eat rajma-chawal made by her mother any day. Further during the interview, she had added that she loved spending time on Instagram. She was further asked when was the last time she said sorry to anyone, the Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai actor politely revealed that whenever she felt she had hurt someone, the actor never hesitated to say sorry to them.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy Show Feathers Can Inspire Your Attire; See Pics

The actor further revealed her coolest thing which was learning to do her own make-up. When she was asked what skill she would like to learn, the actor answered she would go with singing, as it was also her hobby. The actor was then asked when was the last she last cried, the actor revealed it was 5-6 years ago. Nia later also revealed her daily routine which included waking up early, having black coffee and scrambled eggs, completing shoots, reaching back home and then spending time on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma's Video Makes Co-star Vijayendra Wonder If She Knew Of The Lockdown Beforehand

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar To Nia Sharma | Celebs Pull Off Tube Gown Looks Beautifully

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.