Nia Sharma's Chemistry With Her On-screen Co-stars Is A Treat For Her Fans

Nia Sharma is a popular television actor known for her roles in shows like Naagin 4 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She was also popular for her character in Zee Tv’s Jamai Raja. Her on-screen chemistry with her co-stars in various shows has been much appreciated by fans. Here are some of the famous co-stars Nia Sharma has shared amazing chemistry with.

Nia Sharma's on-screen chemistry with her co-stars

Ravi Dubey

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra Challenges Rashami Desai To Trim Her Eyebrows

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey were seen in the popular TV show called Jamai Raja. Nia Sharma played the character of Roshni Patel in the show while Ravi Dubey played the role of love interest Siddharth Khurana. The show was quite popular among fans who loved watching Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's rapport. Their on-screen chemistry was much loved and the show went on to air for three consecutive years.

Also Read: Nia Sharma Is Looking Like A Traditional Warrior Princess In This BTS Video

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Biljani and Nia Sharma were seen in the Hindi TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan. Nia Sharma didn't play the lead role as her character was roped in much later, towards the end of the show. Her character's name in the show was Arohi and her chemistry with Arjun Bijlani was applauded by their fans.

Also Read: Naagin 4, Patiala Babes And Other New-age Television Shows To Add To Your Watchlist

Vijayendra Kumeria

Nia Sharma left the show, Naagin 4, recently and her appearance was remarkable. In the show, she was seen as Brinda Dev Parikh (Vijayendra Kumeria), Dev Parikh's wife. Although the viewers didn't get to see more of them in the show, their chemistry was much lauded.

Also Read: 'Naagin 4' Actor Nia Sharma Posts 'marriage' Advice, Fans Ask If She Is Tying The Knot?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.