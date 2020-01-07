Nia Sharma Is Looking Like A Traditional Warrior Princess In This BTS Video

Nia Sharma is popularly known for her role in fictional fantasy television series Naagin 4. The actor had also earlier appeared in the eighth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Nia Sharma has always surprised her audience with her looks and her performance. Reportedly, Nia Sharma's real name Neha Sharma and she made her debut on television series Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha in the year 2010. Nia Sharma gained a lot of popularity with her show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Bahena Hai in the role of Manvi Vadhera. She also got a major boost to her career with the show Jamai Raja.

Nia has garnered more and more fans thanks to her role in Naagin 4. In the poster of Naagin 4, Nia looked stunning as she is portrayed as a warrior princess who is fighting for her rights. Nia was wearing a typical black coloured blouse and a lehenga with gold ornaments. The highly emphasized eye makeup made her eyes look mesmerizing and were something that the fans loved. Fans also said that she seemed to be a part of the tradition of Naagin as she was representing the show.

Have a look at Nia Sharma's BTS video

Nia spoke about her experience working on Naagin 4. She told the media publication that for the first time she was trying her hands in fantasy fiction which became a very strong brand. She also said that the show demands a commitment and also versatility and she was playing the role of Bindra who is simple and soft-spoken in nature.

Earlier Nia Sharma grabbed everyone's attention with her bikini-clas pictures. The actor made a bold style statement in her bikini pictures. Fans commented on the pictures saying that looked stunning and beach ready with her wet hair tied in a bun. The actor completed the look with red lipstick and a simple long chain.

