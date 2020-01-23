Naagin 4, Patiala Babes And Other New-age Television Shows To Add To Your Watchlist

Hindi television shows are experimenting with unique content. Some Hindi TV serials are performing extremely well on the TRP charts. The stories are not just unique but also well-thought and something innovative. If you enjoy binge-watching television shows, then here are some of the new-age Hindi dramas that are perfect for you to watch.

Naagin 4

Since the time Ekta Kapoor announced Naagin 4, the show has become the talk of the town. Naagin 4 is starring Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, and Vijendra Kumeria in the lead roles. While Sayantani Ghosh, Shaleen Bhanot, Aparna Kumar, and Ankur Verma will also be seen playing pivotal roles. Naagin 4 is currently one of the most-watched shows.

Patiala Babes

Patiala Babes which airs on Sony TV is one of the most popular shows currently. The show has a very unique and well-thought plot. Patiala Babes is featuring Ashnoor Kaur and Paridhi Sharma in pivotal roles. Patiala Babes revolves around a mother and daughter duo who overcome their problems together and always have each other's back.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

The show is a remake of the 2001 show titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The 2001 show aired for about seven years. The new Kasautii Zindagii Kay is featuring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2018 has also received a massive response since it aired. The show should surely be added to your watchlist if you grew up watching the old Kasautii Zingadii Kay.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

The show is based on the life of a single father and his beautiful bonding with his daughter. The show is featuring Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan airs on Sony Television and has grabbed everyone's attention because of its unique storyline.

