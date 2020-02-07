Niall Horan's New Song 'No Judgement' Is All About Love & Being Yourself, Watch Video

Nial Horan created a lot of anticipation amongst his fans when he announced that he would be launching his new album soon. However, amid all the rumours, the singer released a new single titled No Judgement. The singer, in addition to the single, also released a music video to go with it. The video features Niall Horan in a black and white tuxedo sitting on a couch singing the song.

The music video starts with Niall Horan sitting on a red couch and starting the song with beautiful lines explaining that there comes a time in everybody’s life where there is no place for judgements and as this phase comes, it gets a little bit strange.

Later in the video, Niall is seen exploring a mansion where an old couple lives and seems to be madly in love with each other. The whole song sung by Niall Horan focuses on this couple who is seen doing unusual quirky stuff which is more about ‘judging’ rather than ‘enjoying’, like eating shrimp from each other’s toes or lighting a cigarette with a birthday cake. Niall Horan walks around the house seeing them and wondering what they are up to while his voice in the background with meaningful lyrics says ‘no judgement’.

Every shot of the video is perfectly aligned with the activities of this couple. His lyrics that say, 'When you are with me, no judgment' go perfectly well with the activity of the couple, like painting topless portraits. The video ends with the couple cuddling each other in bed and then the camera turns to Niall Horan where he says 'Told ya'.

Niall Horan is soon coming up with his second solo album Heartbreak Weather, scheduled to release on March 13, 2020. This album will feature No judgment along with his previously released tracks like Nice To Meet Ya and Put a Little Love On Me.

