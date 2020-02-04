Niall Horan Announces New Single 'No Judgement'; Fans Share Their Excitement

Niall Horan has been on the roll recently as he is releasing some great songs from his new album. While the name of the album is still unknown, Niall has released two songs from it. Horan recently announced a new single on his Instagram.

ALSO READ | Niall Horan Thinks Selena Gomez's Latest Album 'Rare' Is Brilliant

Niall Horan says 'No Judgement'

Niall Horan shared a video on his Instagram, announcing his new single named No Judgement. The One Direction member can be seen sitting on a couch with a guitar in the black and white picture. The video has some music to it, which is a snippet from the song. Here is the post:

ALSO READ | Cardi B, Niall Horan Have The Funniest Reactions To Sam Smith's Latest Instagram Post

In the caption of the post, Niall shared that even if he tried, he couldn't be more excited about No Judgement. The song will be releasing on Friday, February 7, 2020. This is the third single from his upcoming album.

ALSO READ | Hailee Steinfeld's New Song 'Wrong Direction' Hints At Ex-boyfriend Niall Horan, Say Fans

Fans showed their excitement for the single as soon as Niall posted the announcement. People have already pre-saved the song so that they get to hear it as soon as its out. Fans are also talking about how Niall dropped the announcement out of the blue. Here are some reactions:

I’m really digging the sound of this. Can’t wait for Friday! #NoJudgement — Angela🍀No Judgement (@AngelaxHoran) February 3, 2020

already presaved it 🥺🥺you're going to smash it niall, I can't wait for #NoJudgement , so proud of you pic.twitter.com/NFf3R35enC — casper (@NIALLCIDlO) February 3, 2020

ALSO READ | Best Songs By Niall Horan To Listen To Get In The Groove As You Welcome 2020

sir. i need a whole 7 business days between announcement and release, my emotions can’t handle that — justyna (@hsgreenlight) February 3, 2020

ALSO READ | Niall Horan Shares His Experience Of Being A Part Of SNL With Scarlett Johansson; See Pic

Image Courtesy: Niall Horan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.