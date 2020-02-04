Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Niall Horan Announces New Single 'No Judgement'; Fans Share Their Excitement

Music

Niall Horan dropped the announcement of a new single named No Judgment. The singer will be releasing the song on Friday, February 7, 2020. Watch here.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
niall horan

Niall Horan has been on the roll recently as he is releasing some great songs from his new album. While the name of the album is still unknown, Niall has released two songs from it. Horan recently announced a new single on his Instagram.

ALSO READ | Niall Horan Thinks Selena Gomez's Latest Album 'Rare' Is Brilliant

Niall Horan says 'No Judgement'

Niall Horan shared a video on his Instagram, announcing his new single named No Judgement. The One Direction member can be seen sitting on a couch with a guitar in the black and white picture. The video has some music to it, which is a snippet from the song. Here is the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on

ALSO READ | Cardi B, Niall Horan Have The Funniest Reactions To Sam Smith's Latest Instagram Post

In the caption of the post, Niall shared that even if he tried, he couldn't be more excited about No Judgement. The song will be releasing on Friday, February 7, 2020. This is the third single from his upcoming album.

ALSO READ | Hailee Steinfeld's New Song 'Wrong Direction' Hints At Ex-boyfriend Niall Horan, Say Fans

Fans showed their excitement for the single as soon as Niall posted the announcement. People have already pre-saved the song so that they get to hear it as soon as its out. Fans are also talking about how Niall dropped the announcement out of the blue. Here are some reactions:

ALSO READ | Best Songs By Niall Horan To Listen To Get In The Groove As You Welcome 2020 

ALSO READ | Niall Horan Shares His Experience Of Being A Part Of SNL With Scarlett Johansson; See Pic

Image Courtesy: Niall Horan Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BACHCHAN REACTS ON SUN'S SURFACE
MEMBERS FOR SELECT COMMITTEE
ARMAAN & ANISSA'S VARMALA CEREMONY
MAHA CM: RE. 1 HEALTHCARE SCHEME
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
MNS POSTER ISSUES WARNING