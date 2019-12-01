Priyanka Chopra Starts A Lovely Sunday Lazing With Pet Diana, Netizens Inquire About Nick

Priyanka Chopra was seen starting her Sunday by lazing with her lovely dog, Diana. In a series of pictures and videos posted by the actress, she can be seen having a swell time with her little pooch. And, while the two seem completely happy in each other's company, many fans and netizens were left wondering where Nick Jonas is as the duo are clocking into their first anniversary today.

Priyanka spends some quality time with Diana

Priyanka and Nick clock in their first anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas clocked in their first anniversary on December 1. Speaking to an entertainment website at an event in Los Angeles, Nick Jonas said: "Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled... We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time. This year's been, for she and I both, probably the craziest of our lives, but kind of nice to have that centering grounding feeling with each other."

On the professional front:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink, which was also her Bollywood comeback after a period of three years. Although it was one of the most anticipated films of the year, it did not rake that well at the ticketing counters and performed quite averagely at the box office. Before this, the global icon was seen in a Hollywood film alongside Rebel Wilson titled Isn't It Romantic. As of now, Priyanka Chopra is shooting for a Netflix Original Film titled, The White Tiger which is based on Arvind Adiga's novel.

