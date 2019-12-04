Rajkummar Rao Says Priyanka Chopra Has Become A Dear Friend, She Is A Full-on 'desi Girl'

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most prominent names in Bollywood. He has made a name for himself by starring in several content-driven films over the years. He has also been regarded as one of Bollywood’s best actor by his fans. The actor has also been praised for many of his commercial films by critics and fans alike.

The actor is currently working on a Netflix adaptation for The White Tiger. The book is originally written by Aravind Adiga and will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Speaking about the film to a news agency, Rajkummar Rao described Priyanka as a full-on Desi Girl.

He went on to add that Priyanka has become a very dear friend to him. He further added that the Dostana actor is very chilled out and the title of Desi Girl given to her is very apt. He said that while they hang out Priyanka is complete and full-on Desi Girl.

He further praised his other co-stars as well, including Adarsh Gourav. He called them wonderful co-stars and said he had the immense pleasure working with them. About the film, Rajkummar said that they are shooting in Delhi and are having fun on the sets of the film. He expressed his gratitude for the director Ramin Bahrani and praised the stuffed and called them very good.

The White Tiger as a novel went on to win the Man Booker Prize in 2008. This novel was Aravind Adiga’s debut novel. The upcoming film is produced by Netflix and is in association with Mukul Deora.

