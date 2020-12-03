Nick Jonas 'honoured' to marry Priyanka in India as per Hindu customs; actress replies

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas had tied the knot in two ceremonies, and the latter marked their wedding with two separate posts on social media. As the star couple completed two years of marital bond, Nick had special words for the Indian ceremony. The singer-actor shared that he was 'honoured' to perform the rituals in India and as per Hindu customs.

Nick Jonas' special post to mark wedding anniversary with Priyanka

Nick Jonas dropped unseen pictures from the wedding rituals on December 2 in 2018, as per Indian tradition, at the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur.

In one of them, Nick was seen kissing his ladylove's hand, while they were lifted by their near and dear ones. One photo gave a glimpse of their classy outfits, the groom in a cream sherwani, and the bride in a red lehenga and their bond was displayed by their held hands and the garlands around their necks. Another pic showcased Priyanka's stunning smile under her veil, with traditional jewellery enhancing her beauty.

Nick raised the '2' factors, 'two days, two weddings and two years.' The Jonas Brothers member introduced India as Priyanka's 'home country' and that he felt honoured to get married 'in a traditional Hindu wedding.'

He added that he could believe how 'lucky' he was and how ''quickly the time has gone by.' He wished his 'bueautiful' wife a 'Happy Hindu anniversary.'

The 'Desi Girl' had an adorable response, calling him her 'real life Bollywood Hero' and 'handsome.'

Earlier, he shared pictures from the Christian ceremony that was held a day before. Nick wrote that he had completed two years of marriage with the 'most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman.' He had wished his wife a happy anniversary and conveyed his love.

Priyanka, however, shared photos only from the Indian customs, of the duo's loved up moments, and rituals also involving the family. The Mary Kom star wrote '2 years down... and there was 'forever to go.'

Priyanka-Nick on professional front

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to feature in two ventures soon, one is the adaptation of The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao, and We Can Be Heroes, both releasing on Netflix. Nick Jonas, who had been nominated for Grammys last year with his Jonas Brothers band, is set to feature in action thriller The Blacksmith.

