Nick Jonas Inspired Beach Date Outfits That Men Of Every Age Can Take Cues From

Nick Jonas is one of the most famous singers worldwide and has been a fan favourite since his Camp Rock days. The star is also well known for his amazing fashion sense and his style. Nick’s fashion sense is mainly minimalist and laid back and it reflects in the outfits he wears. Hence here are some beach date inspired outfits by that you can take cues from.

Nick Jonas inspired beach date outfits for men of every age

Simple Formals

While going out a beach date, one needs to know that comfort and style need to go hand in hand. Hence this particular outfit by Nick Jonas is a perfect example of how one could dress up formally for a beach date while still looking laid back and comfortable. A short-sleeved shirt along with a pair of chinos offer a dapper and yet elegant look. The outfit won’t make one uncomfortable due to the light and relaxed material. Pair this outfit with a matching pair of loafers or sneakers and you will be good to go. A simple wristband or a watch too will help to complete the accessorising for this look, if one wishes to enhance it further.

Laid Back

One of the best outfits is a simple black t-shirt as one could very rarely go wrong with this outfit. You would need a properly fitted all black t-shirt that pairs up well with the trousers of your choice. Black is mostly known to match with almost every pattern and colour, however, a striped pattern is something that will stand out and give out a laid back vibe. A watch and a good pair of sunglasses will help you to complete this look.

Casual

The one look which always goes well with the beach, in general, is the shirt and shorts look. One would require a printed shirt and a simple single colour pair of chino shorts. The shirt’s design can be anything, from floral to geometric. However, the shirt you wear must match the shorts or else the look may be a bit out of place. In the picture, Nick Jonas wears a multi-coloured shirt, However, the orange strip matches with his orange shorts and therefore giving an casual feel to his overall attire. Shades, watches and chains are optional for this look based on the preference of the person.

