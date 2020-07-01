Nick Jonas' Stylish Ensembles In His Music Videos Serve As Outfit Inspiration For Fans

Nick Jonas is a highly celebrated singer and actor, who enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe. But apart from his brilliant singing and acting skills, the Jumanji actor is also widely adored for his impeccable taste in fashion. From donning exclusive designer wear in his concerts to his outlandish looks in music videos. Nick never fails to impress his admirers on the fashion front. Talking about Nick Jonas' songs, here we have compiled some of the best looks from his tuneful music videos. Take a look-

Outfit Inspirations From Nick Jonas Videos

Nick in Classic Denim Wear In 'Find You'

Find You is counted amongst the most famous solo tracks of the Camprock star. In this entire Nick Jonas' video, he can be seen wearing a stylish mildly distressed and washed denim jacket. The Goat actor paired his cool denim jacket with a white handwoven hoodie and blue jeans. This entire look is something you can definitely carry during winters like on a brunch date or an evening with friends.

Nick Jonas's Golden Blazer Look in 'What A Man Gotta Do'

What A Man Gotta Do is a smashing hit by the Jonas Brothers. Nick opted for a shimmery and eye-catching outfit for this dance number. In this picture, Nick looks really dashing donning a black blazer with golden articulate work. What adds more drama to his rockstar avatar is the golden vest Nick is wearing inside his dazzling Blazer. If you are someone, who likes a pop of gold in your attires, the this Nick Jonas's look from What A Man Gotta Do is perfect for you.

NK's Uber-Cool Casual Look From 'Sucker' Video

In the Jonas Brother's chartbuster video Sucker, Nick chose to wear a bright red coloured co-ord outfit. With an open collar and sleeveless top-wear, Jonas looks really voguish in this ensemble. You can pair this outfit with white sneakers, and you are all set to own the party, you're in. Basically a decent option for evening parties during summers.

Nick In A Relaxed Ensemble For The 'Cool' Music Video

Next, Nick Jonas inspired outfit is from his video titled Cool. The Only Human singer simply looks splendid in this soothing blue-toned relaxed trench coat with matching pants. Not to miss, his quirky shades and basic white shoes. This Nick Jonas' inspired look is something you can pull of any time and anywhere for a semi-formal look.

