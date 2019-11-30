Nick Jonas' New Pup Gino Is A Bigger Star Than Priyanka Chopra's Diana; Here's How

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 1. Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai as she would be soon collaborating with actor Rajkummar Rao for their upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger. She recently flew back to the US and surprised her husband with an early anniversary gift – a puppy.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas With A Unique Desi Nickname; Find Out

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a new member in the family

Nick Jonas has shared a short video on Instagram of the new puppy, who is all dressed up in a white bow and blue-collar, surprising him early morning. Priyanka Chopra, who can be seen filming the video softly whispers to Nick asking him to guess the new member of their family. Nick Jonas wakes up and asks Priyanka about the dog, who then tells him that the puppy does not have a name just yet, to make him realise the puppy is the newest addition to the Chopra-Jonas family. The adorable puppy is a German Shepherd and has been named Gino.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra 'best' Anniversary Gift For Husband Nick Jonas Is Unmissable, Watch

Gino has his own Instagram handle and surprisingly, the little puppy has already gained over 254k followers in just a day on the popular platform. This makes it twice as many as that of Diana's, who only has 130K followers. Since then, the puppy has been hanging around the house with his big sister. For those unaware, Diana is a Pooch - a rescue puppy Priyanka Chopra had brought home a few years ago.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Shares A Note That Begins With, 'I’m Gonna Tell My Kids'; Priyanka Chopra Likes

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas Are Charlie Puth's 'favourite Couple' And We Totally Agree

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.