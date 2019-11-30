The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Nick Jonas' New Pup Gino Is A Bigger Star Than Priyanka Chopra's Diana; Here's How

Bollywood News

Nick Jonas was recently surprised by Priyanka Chopra by an adorable new puppy just days before their first wedding anniversary. Check out the pictures.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
NICK Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 1. Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai as she would be soon collaborating with actor Rajkummar Rao for their upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger. She recently flew back to the US and surprised her husband with an early anniversary gift – a puppy.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas With A Unique Desi Nickname; Find Out

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a new member in the family

Nick Jonas has shared a short video on Instagram of the new puppy, who is all dressed up in a white bow and blue-collar, surprising him early morning. Priyanka Chopra, who can be seen filming the video softly whispers to Nick asking him to guess the new member of their family. Nick Jonas wakes up and asks Priyanka about the dog, who then tells him that the puppy does not have a name just yet, to make him realise the puppy is the newest addition to the Chopra-Jonas family. The adorable puppy is a German Shepherd and has been named Gino.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gino Jonas (@ginothegerman) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra 'best' Anniversary Gift For Husband Nick Jonas Is Unmissable, Watch

Gino has his own Instagram handle and surprisingly, the little puppy has already gained over 254k followers in just a day on the popular platform. This makes it twice as many as that of Diana's, who only has 130K followers. Since then, the puppy has been hanging around the house with his big sister. For those unaware, Diana is a Pooch - a rescue puppy Priyanka Chopra had brought home a few years ago.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gino Jonas (@ginothegerman) on

Also Read | Nick Jonas Shares A Note That Begins With, 'I’m Gonna Tell My Kids'; Priyanka Chopra Likes

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas Are Charlie Puth's 'favourite Couple' And We Totally Agree

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG